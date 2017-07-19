Get cheap PC components in Newegg's early back to school sale

It's not exactly clear why you'd need a $600 graphics card and a beefy processor and motherboard combo for going back to school, but we're not going to complain about cheap hardware. Newegg's Early Back to School Sale is now on, and you can find money off a whole range of products.
Some highlights:
- WD Red 4TB NAS Drive: $137
- Seagate Expansion 3TB: £80
- MSI Z270 Krait Gaming Motherboard: $130
- MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Sea Hawk X: $560
There are plenty more deals on Newegg to take advantage of, and the sale lasts until July 24, so there's lots of time to decide.
