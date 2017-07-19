Get cheap PC components in Newegg's early back to school sale

It's not exactly clear why you'd need a $600 graphics card and a beefy processor and motherboard combo for going back to school, but we're not going to complain about cheap hardware. Newegg's Early Back to School Sale is now on, and you can find money off a whole range of products.

Some highlights:

There are plenty more deals on Newegg to take advantage of, and the sale lasts until July 24, so there's lots of time to decide.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.