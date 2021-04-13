Get an Xbox Wireless Controller 'Night Ops Camo' edition for just $40 right now

Microsoft's Xbox Wireless Controller is one of the best PC controllers around, and if you can make do with the previous generation model, you can snag one at an enticing discount right now—Microsoft is selling its Night Ops Camo Special Edition variant for $39.99.

That's $30 below list price, and $20 below what the regular Xbox Wireless Controller normally sells for. The only real downside is that this is not the latest revision that came out with the Xbox Series X, which sports a revised D-pad similar to the Xbox One Series Elite Series, a share button, and a few other tidbits.

Great controller, great price Xbox Wireless Controller - Night Ops Camo Special Edition | $69.99 $39.99 at Microsoft Store (save $30)

The Xbox Wireless Controller is excellent for playing games on PC, and is now available at a big discount.View Deal

Still, the previous generation model remains an excellent controller. It feels great in the hand, has proven to be reliable, and works great with PC games—nearly every game offers native support, whether the game uses Steam for input mapping or the Windows Xinput API.

The themed version that's up for grabs at a discount features a black, gray, and metallic gold camouflage pattern on the front and part of the back. And if you want a matching charging stand, you can find one on on sale for $39.45 at Amazon (save $10.54).