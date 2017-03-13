Get an Asus ROG Strix 15.6-inch laptop with GTX 1070 for $1,400

Several online vendors are selling the Asus ROG Strix GL502VS-DB71 gaming laptop at a discount, though if you happen to live near a Micro Center, you can waltz in and pick one up for $1,400. That is the lowest price around.

As with many of Micro Center's better deals, this one is valid for in-store pickup only in the U.S. Micro Center has just over two dozen store locations in 16 states. Whether it is worth the commute depends on how far away you live and how much you'd have to spend on gas.

Alternately, both Amazon and Newegg have the same laptop on sale for $1,599. That's still a decent price for the hardware and features, though obviously note quite as good as Micro Center.

Either, here is a rundown of the pertinent specs:

15.6-inch Full HD 1080p display w/ Nvidia G-Sync

Intel Core i7-6700HQ

16GB DDR4-2133

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB GDDR5 GPU

256GB SSD + 1TB HDD

802.11ac Wi-Fi + Bluetooth 4.0

1.2MP HD webcam

3 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C (Gen 2)

1 x mini DisplayPort, 1 x HDMI

Windows 10 Home 64-bit

The laptop also features a backlit keyboard with scissor-switch keys that offer 1.6mm of travel distance for tactile keystrokes, red-colored WASD keys, and anti-ghosting with 30-key rollover.

Go here to view Micro Center's listing. You can also find the laptop for sale online at Amazon by going here and at Newegg by going here.