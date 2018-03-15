Get an Alienware Aurora with a GeForce GTX 1070 for $1,100

As is often the case, Dell has made available some coupon codes that allow you to take home a desktop system for less than the list price. That includes its higher-end Alienware Aurora desktop line. Using coupon code 100OFF999, you can snag a well-equipped system with a GeForce GTX 1070 inside for $1,100.

The coupon code shaves $100 off the list price. Without any modifications, the system comes equipped with an Intel Core i5-8400 Coffee Lake processor, 8GB of DDR4-2666 RAM, 1TB hard drive, and a 460W power supply. That configuration is available here.

Putting together a ballpark estimate of building a DIY equivalent, you'd be paying around $1,150, but that's only assuming you could buy a GTX 1070 for $400. With the lowest online price for a GTX 1070 currently sitting at $550 or more, you're saving at least $200.

You can customize the part selection to your liking, such as adding more RAM or jumping to a solid state drive. If the price hits $1,599 or higher, you can use coupon code 200OFF1599 to knock $200 off.

One available path to getting the larger discount is to upgrade the GPU to a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti. That also requires upgrading the power supply to Alienware's 850W model (the only other model offered). Selecting the two increases the price to $1,600 before applying the coupon code, and $1,400 after. You can find that configuration here.

There are several different directions to go. For a more balanced configuration across the board, you could configure an Alienware Aurora with a Core i5-8600K, 16GB of DDR4-2666 RAM, GeForce GTX 1070 Ti, 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD + 1TB HDD, and 460W PSU for $1,670 before coupon, and $1,470 after. That particular configuration can be found here.

