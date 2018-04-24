Get this Sniper Ghost Warrior bundle for $1 for a very limited time

Update: The following article initially suggested Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 was part of this deal. The games included are in fact Sniper Art of Victory, Sniper Ghost Warrior, and Sniper Ghost Warrior 2. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.

Original story:

Fanatical's Star Deals Week is live and brings with it seven limited-time Steam deals over the course of the next seven days. I missed its 8am PST/4pm BST kick off time yesterday because I'm a terrible person—which is why I'm hurried pointing you towards it now.

For the next couple of hours, Fanatical has the Sniper Ghost Warrior trilogy on sale for $1/£0.75.

Back to Star Deals Week—Fanatical informs me that 2D cyberpunk sidescroller Dex is next up, on sale for $1.49, 93 percent less its recommended retail value. I've never actually played this one, but Steam reviews speak very positively of it. As before, it launches today at 8am PST/4pm BST.

Elsewhere, Fanatical offers 20 percent off Battletech—check out Chris Thursten's review and guide—till later today. PC Building Simulator, on the other hand, will be subject to a ten percent reduction from 8am PST/4pm BST.