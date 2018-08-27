Get a Samsung 960 Evo 1TB NVMe solid state drive for $249

If you're looking to upgrade your primary storage, head over to Amazon and check out today's lighting deal for a Samsung 960 Evo 1TB NVMe solid state drive. It's on sale right now for $248.99, down from its $479.99 list price.

You're saving nearly half off its regular price, and around $75-$100 less than most other vendors. That's more expensive than what 1TB SATA SSDs go for, but if you need (or simply want) the added speed of an NVMe SSD, this is great deal.

The 960 Evo is rated to deliver up to 3,200MB/s of sequential read performance and up to 1,900MB/s of sequential write performance. These drives boast a four lane PCIe 3.0 interface and use triple-level cell (TLC) NAND flash memory chips to balance speed with costs.

You can grab this drive here.

