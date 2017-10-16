Get a Lenovo Y710 Cube desktop with a GeForce GTX 1070 for $790

Lenovo's Y710 Cube desktop is once again on sale, this time with a speedy GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card inside. The system is marked down to $850 (down from $1,300), but you can get it for $790 and change by applying coupon code SAVEXTRA7 at checkout.

The GPU is paired with an Intel Core i5-6400 processor. This configuration also sports 8GB of DDR4-2133 memory and a 1TB hard drive (7200 RPM). The GPU is obviously the most interesting part here, but there is room for growth—we'd suggest adding another 8GB RAM module for 16GB total, and an SSD as the primary storage.

Connectivity consists of a pair of USB 3.0 ports on the front of the case, along with two more in the back. The rear I/O is also home to two USB 2.0 ports, an optical audio port, and PS/2. Built in Wi-Fi (Killer 1535) is part of the package as well.

