Get a certified refurbished HP Omen 17-inch 4K laptop with GTX 1070 for $1,350

Have you been looking for a good omen? You're in luck—Amazon has one in stock with a capital "O" and at a pretty nice price—$1,350—albeit it's refurbished.

We typically try to avoid refurbished products, though this one happens to be certified refurbished, meaning HP was the one that gave this system a once-over. It includes all original accessories and is backed by a 90-day warranty, giving you a few months to burn it in and make sure it's firing on all cylinders.

The HP Omen on sale here (17-W151NR) sports a 17.3-inch IPS display with a 4K resolution (3840x2160). It is powered by an Intel Core i7-6700HQ processor and 16GB of DDR4-2133 memory. For gaming, it has a GeForce GTX 1070 GPU with 8GB of GDDR5 memory do the heavy lifting. There is also a 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD inside that pushes data through the PCIe bus.

Other features include 802.11ac Wi-Fi, quad Bang & Olufsen speakers, full-size keyboard with backlight, HD webcam with dual-array digital microphone, and a 6-cell (95.8Wh) battery.

Connectivity and ports consist of a multi-format SD card reader, three USB 3.1 Gen1 ports, a single USB 2.0 port, GbE LAN, HDMI output, and separate headphone and microphone jacks.

You can grab the HP Omen 17-W151NR here.

