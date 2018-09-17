Get a 1TB Crucial MX500 solid state drive for $151 today

Crucial's MX500 1TB solid state drive has long been our top recommendation for builders looking for solution with a high bang-for-buck. The value proposition is even better today, because you can snag it for $150.99 on Rakuten.

It's priced at $178, but if you apply coupon code KEY27 at checkout, it will chop $27.01 off the price. It's a one-time use code that is valid until the end of Wednesday, September 19.

While you have a couple of days to decide, this is an even easier recommendation at this price. We highlighted this same drive a few months ago when it was marked down to $216, which at the time was the cheapest we'd ever seen it.

The MX500 is a 2.5-inch SATA 6Gbps drive. It doesn't offer the same performance as an NVMe drive, but is plenty fast for most users. For the money, it's also more capacious—you won't find a 1TB NVMe SSD for $150. Short and sweet, this is one of the best SSD values right now.

Go here to get this drive.

