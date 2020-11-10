Get a 17-inch 144Hz gaming laptop with an RTX 2070 for $1,200 after rebate

If you happen to be a staunch fan of the 17.3-inch laptop form factor, as I am, then this deal is potentially for you. Over at Newegg, you can bring home MSI's GL75 Leopard with a GeForce RTX 2070 GPU for $1,199 after cashing in a $100 mail-in-rebate.

Black Friday deals Black Friday 2020 deals: the place to go for the all the best Black Friday bargains.

I know, I know—playing the rebate game is not my idea of a good time, either. However, the discounted price before rebate is still pretty good. This laptop is already marked down $100 to $1,399, and if you punch in promo code 4STUDENT at checkout, it will shave another $100 off the price, bringing it to $1,299. So you're saving $200 without the rebate, and $300 if you take the time to print out the form and mail it in.

Regarding the coupon code, this is advertised right on the product page, with no mention of anyone actually having to be a student to use it. This listing also qualifies for Newegg's Black Friday protection offer.

"If you purchase an eligible product displaying the badge from Nov. 1 through Nov. 22, 2020 and after your purchase that same product ends up discounted to a lower price on Newegg.com on or before Nov. 30, 2020, Newegg will automatically refund the difference to the original payment method. There's no need to track prices or submit a claim – refunds will be automatically processed by Dec. 7, 2020 and an email confirmation will be sent to you," Newegg explains.

You're getting a lot of laptop for the money with this deal. It starts with the big and fast 144Hz IPS display. With a native resolution of 1920x1080, the RTX 2070 should have little trouble keeping up in less demanding games, while pushing over 60 fps in more strenuous titles.

Other hardware includes an Intel Core i7 10750H 'Comet Lake' processor (6C/12T, 2.6GHz to 5GHz, 12MB L3 cache), 16GB of DDR4-2666 memory, and a 512GB NVMe SSD + 1TB HDD storage combo.

Wireless connectivity options consist of Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.1, and on the wired set, you get a pair of USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports , a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port, mini DisplayPort and HDMI outputs, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Rounding things out is a SteelSeries deck with per-key RGB backlighting. Overall, there aren't any obvious weak points with this configuration, especially for the money.

For other options, be sure to check out our ever-changing cheap gaming laptop deals of the week.