Get $400 off an MSI laptop with a GTX 1080 at Newegg

Sometimes you need a laptop so you can have a portable place to do work on, and maybe a little gaming. But sometimes, you need a laptop that'll replace your desktop. The MSI GT73VR Titan Pro-003 is one such laptop, with great specs and a pretty good display as well. You can get a good chunk of money off one during Newegg's Memorial Day Sale. Find it here for $2,099.

As for the specs, you get an Intel Core i7 6820HK processor at 2.7GHz, 16GB of RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080. So far so good. Storage-wise there's a 1TB hard drive, and a 128GB SSD which you'll want to have Windows (which comes included) and your games on.

The 17.3-inch display is nice, although a little lacking in resolution as it's only a 1920 x 1080 panel. It is IPS though, which means you'll have nicer colors and viewing angles, and it's got a nice high refresh rate of 120Hz. SteelSeries Engine 3 provides customizable backlighting for the keyboard, and there are a decent amount of ports to be found on the sides and back. You've got a total of five USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI 1.4, a Thunderbolt 3, and a Mini Display v1.2, among others.

The price is normally up at around $2,500, so you're saving about $400 here when you add in the rebate card.

