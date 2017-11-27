Get $300 off this 34" Samsung 3440 x 1440 curved gaming monitor

Black Friday has now transitioned into Cyber Monday and the deals are still coming thick and fast.

If you're in the market for a new gaming monitor, I'm sure you've already checked out our best gaming monitors hub, and/or the hand-picked selection we've listed in our ongoing best Black Friday PC gaming deals.

Let us help you refine your options further still by pointing you towards the Samsung C34F791 34" curved gaming monitor that's going for $300 less its recommended retail value for $649.99.

For that, you'll bag 21:9 ultrawide aspect ratio, 4ms response time, and 3440 x 1440 resolution.

Here's a rundown of what else, as per the monitor's Newegg blurb:

3440 x 1440 UWQHD Resolution.

1500R Curvature.

100 Hz Native Refresh Rate, 4ms Response Time.#

AMD Free Sync.Quantum Dot Backlight.

sRGB 125% Motion Blur Technology.

HDMI x 2 /DisplayPort/ USB 3.0.

Those of you on budget might be interested in the Samsung 389 series C27F398 27" 1920 x 1080 monitor, that's on sale for $200 with 29 percent off.

Also: check out our selection of Cyber Monday Newegg deals via that there hyperlink.