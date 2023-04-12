How to get the Udumbara Pistils in Genshin Impact 3.6

The Genshin Impact Udumbara Pistils are a new special quest item hidden inside flowers in update 3.6's new desert region of Sumeru. You'll have to collect these six pistils as part of the Pale Fire world quest that you get from Zurvan after you arrive at the Vourukasha Oasis. While they aren't too hard to find, it can be a little confusing working out how to make the flowers appear.

The answer is using your newly acquired gadget-cross-comparison, Sorush. Here, I'll explain where to find the six Udumbara Pistils and how to use Sorush to actually make the flowers appear so you can grab them.

How to get the Udumbara Pistils

Image 1 of 3 There are six Udumbara Pistils to collect in the swamp area (Image credit: miHoYo interactive map) Each hidden flower location is marked with a green heart (Image credit: miHoYo) Bring the Udumbara Pistils to the Residual Pari (Image credit: miHoYo)

After you go to Vourukasha Oasis and complete the As Part of the Splendorous Sky quest upon entering the new region, you can talk to Zurvan, who'll give you the Pale Fire quest and ask you to find a Fravashi Tree. Head down into the nearby Asipattravana Swamp and you can find one there—it'll also be marked on your minimap with a little circular tree symbol. You'll need to use Sorush to interact with the tree, so equip her as a gadget in the menu, press Z to pilot her, and then hold E to activate her ability by the Fravashi Tree. This will let you talk to the Residual Pari inside, who'll ask you to locate six Udumbara Pistils.