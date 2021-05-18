Genshin Impact finally adds two-factor authentication

Getting your game account hacked always sucks, but in a game like Genshin Impact , getting hacked means losing characters and items you spent not only time, but potentially also your hard-earned money on. Soon after the game took off, players started asking for two-factor authentication (2FA) to be added, a standard measure to protect accounts by sending a verification code to your email address upon login.

Now, Genshin Impact has finally added 2FA to all PC and mobile accounts. If you've linked an email address to your account in the past, for example during registration, 2FA will be activated automatically. If you want to change the email address or add a mobile phone number, you can do that pretty easily, too.

Simply log in via the official Genshin Impact website and access the account management menu. Here, you can link an email address and mobile phone number to your account. Genshin Impact will only send you an email asking for verification if you access the game from a new device, so don't be surprised if you don't get an email upon your next login.