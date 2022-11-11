All Corruscating Potential puzzle solutions in Genshin Impact

The Corruscating Potential puzzles are a vital part of Genshin Impact's new Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event, helping you level up your captured mushroom pals so you can use them to fight battles Pokémon-style in Sumeru's Nilotpala tournament. It's a fun idea for an event, and is also a great chance to recruit four-star Electro character Dori (opens in new tab) for free if you weren't able to grab her on a banner.
Once you've completed the first part of the event quest and captured some fungi using the new Wisdom Orb gadget, you'll be able to head to Port Ormos to level them up with Balfour. Here's how to complete every Genshin Impact Corruscating Potential puzzle so far, and in the smallest possible number of moves so you can claim that extra event currency.
Genshin Impact Corruscating Potential solutions
The Corruscating Potential puzzles unlock gradually over time as you capture more fungi that can be trained. Each puzzle boils down to arranging Floral Jellies into three coloured rows by rotating, copying, putting down presets, and switching them with each other. While there's no limit on the number of moves you can make, if you want max event currency to spend in the shop and recruit Dori, you'll need to complete each in 7 moves or less. Here's how to complete each one:
Floating Hydro Fungus
- Rotate the bottom left section to move the orange jelly into the middle row
- Rotate the bottom left section again to make the bottom row all pink
- Switch the top middle yellow with the orange below it
Stretchy Electro Fungus
- Copy the top middle red jelly and turn the green one to its right into a red
- Rotate the bottom right section, moving the blue jelly to the centre
- Rotate the bottom left section, turning the middle row green, and the bottom blue
Stretchy Geo Fungus
- Rotate the top left section, moving the green jelly to the top row
- Use copy to turn the blue and orange jellies in the top row into greens
- Switch the centre orange with the blue jelly below it
Whirling Cryo Fungus
- Insert the preset into the top left corner
- Switch the top middle yellow jelly with the purple below it
- Switch the middle left red jelly with the yellow below it
Floating Dendro Fungus
- Place the preset into the right side column
- Rotate the top right section, turning the top row orange
- Rotate the bottom right section, turning the middle row green and bottom row blue
Stretchy Pyro Fungus
- Place the preset in middle row
- Switch the top left yellow jelly with orange below it
- Switch the centre pink jelly with the yellow below it
And that's all of the Corruscating Potential puzzles that have been released as of day two of the event. I'll be sure to add the others when they appear.