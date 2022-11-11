All Corruscating Potential puzzle solutions in Genshin Impact

The Corruscating Potential puzzles are a vital part of Genshin Impact's new Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event, helping you level up your captured mushroom pals so you can use them to fight battles Pokémon-style in Sumeru's Nilotpala tournament. It's a fun idea for an event, and is also a great chance to recruit four-star Electro character Dori (opens in new tab) for free if you weren't able to grab her on a banner.

Once you've completed the first part of the event quest and captured some fungi using the new Wisdom Orb gadget, you'll be able to head to Port Ormos to level them up with Balfour. Here's how to complete every Genshin Impact Corruscating Potential puzzle so far, and in the smallest possible number of moves so you can claim that extra event currency.

Genshin Impact Corruscating Potential solutions

Once you capture some fungi you can train them with Balfour (Image credit: miHoYo)

The Corruscating Potential puzzles unlock gradually over time as you capture more fungi that can be trained. Each puzzle boils down to arranging Floral Jellies into three coloured rows by rotating, copying, putting down presets, and switching them with each other. While there's no limit on the number of moves you can make, if you want max event currency to spend in the shop and recruit Dori, you'll need to complete each in 7 moves or less. Here's how to complete each one:

Floating Hydro Fungus

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Rotate the bottom left section to move the orange jelly into the middle row

Rotate the bottom left section again to make the bottom row all pink

Switch the top middle yellow with the orange below it

Stretchy Electro Fungus

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Copy the top middle red jelly and turn the green one to its right into a red

Rotate the bottom right section, moving the blue jelly to the centre

Rotate the bottom left section, turning the middle row green, and the bottom blue

Stretchy Geo Fungus

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Rotate the top left section, moving the green jelly to the top row

Use copy to turn the blue and orange jellies in the top row into greens

Switch the centre orange with the blue jelly below it

Whirling Cryo Fungus

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Insert the preset into the top left corner

Switch the top middle yellow jelly with the purple below it

Switch the middle left red jelly with the yellow below it

Floating Dendro Fungus

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Place the preset into the right side column

Rotate the top right section, turning the top row orange

Rotate the bottom right section, turning the middle row green and bottom row blue

Stretchy Pyro Fungus

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Place the preset in middle row

Switch the top left yellow jelly with orange below it

Switch the centre pink jelly with the yellow below it

And that's all of the Corruscating Potential puzzles that have been released as of day two of the event. I'll be sure to add the others when they appear.