Genshin Impact codes from the version 3.8 livestream

Genshin Impact codes are the best way to get free Primogems outside of playing the game and farming commissions, chests, and quests. With every upcoming version, miHoYo drops a new livestream detailing what's coming in terms of characters and events, while also giving out these freebies to players. They're an incentive to watch the stream, but you can always just redeem them anyway.

In version 3.8, there are plenty of rumoured reruns on the way, including Eula, Klee, Kokomi, and the Wanderer, so having a few extra Primogems definitely won't hurt if you're trying to grab any of them. I'll add each Genshin Impact 3.8 livestream code as it drops during the program, plus you'll find info lower down the page explaining how to claim your rewards. Also, make sure you redeem them asap; these codes usually expire within a day.

Genshin Impact 3.8 livestream codes

QBQ2NH6DB4Z9 - 100 Primogems and ten Mystic Enhancement Ore

- 100 Primogems and ten Mystic Enhancement Ore 2SR3PY7CA52V - 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit

- 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit 6A836GNUA52Z - 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes

You have to be Adventure Rank 10 in order to redeem codes, but otherwise, there are two methods you can use. The first is in the game itself:

Launch Genshin Impact

Open the in-game menu

Select 'Settings' then 'Account'

Click ''Redeem now' and enter your code

Claim the rewards in the mailbox

The other way is through the official website: