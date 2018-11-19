GeForce RTX 2080 deal: This Gigabyte GPU is on sale for $750

In just a few more days, Black Friday will officially commence, followed by Cyber Monday, and we'll be highlighting the best deals throughout it all. In the meantime, vendors continue to get a jump start on the shopping frenzy with early deals. Count Newegg among them—it's selling a Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2080 Gaming OC graphics card for $749.99 today.

That's $150 below the card's MSRP. It's also $50 cheaper than Nvidia's Founders Edition model. Like the FE variant, Gigabyte's card is factory overclocked to 1,815MHz (boost clock) in Gaming mode, and 1,830MHz in OC mode. Both of those are higher than the FE's 1,800MHz boost clock, and Nvidia's reference blueprint, which calls for a 1,710MHz clockspeed.

Gigabyte's card also sports a Windforce 3X custom cooler with three cooling fans. The middle fan spins in the opposite direction as the two that flank it. According to Gigabyte, this optimizes airflow and enables more efficient performance at lower temperatures.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2080 Gaming OC | Overclocked | $749.99

There are not many RTX deals to be had at this early stage, but this is one them. It's priced $150 below its MSRP, sports a factory overclock that is higher than Nvidia's Founders Edition model, and has a burly cooling solution. Newegg, $749.99



This deal is good from now until November 26. In addition, we are told there will be more discounts on RTX cards in the near future. Specifically, EVGA's GeForce RTX 2070 XC is going to be marked down to $529.99 (save $50) from November 23-26, and MSI's GeForce RTX 2070 Duke 8G OC will be marked down to $526 (save $20) from November 21-30.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.