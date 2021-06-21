A GeForce RTX 3080 Ti gaming PC could be on your desk in two days with these pre-built deals

Amazon Prime Day is here and, while there aren't a whole bunch of gaming PCs with stellar discounts out there, you can at least pick up a new machine with an actual, honest to god graphics card inside it, and have it delivered to your door by Wednesday. This Wednesday, not in two months time Wednesday.

We've been recommending the best gaming PCs as your best chance of grabbing the latest hardware in a market where gaming silicon is in perilously short supply. And that remains true throughout these Prime Days, but we can't ignore the fact that the GPU shortage means that even system integrators are offering lead times that can stretch into months.

But iBuyPower has its Same Day RDY gaming PCs. These are systems that have been pre-built and pre-configured—so you have no ability to change any of the components before you get it—and so what you see is what you get. What that means, however, is that these are gaming PCs ready to roll right now.

Today, iBuyPower has a selection of systems that can be plugged in on your desktop by Wednesday June 23.

These aren't just last-gen models either, with a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti system on offer, with GeForce RTX 3090 and Radeon RX 6900 XT options available too. Check out the rigs on offer below.

Core i9 11900KF | RTX 3080 Ti | 1TB SSD | $3,799 $3,599 at iBuyPower (save $200)

This machine is arguably the best of the bunch. It offers the latest Nvidia RTX 30-series GPU, with Intel's quickest gaming CPU, 32GB DDR4-3200 RAM, a 1TB SSD and 2TB HDD. It's a great package, only made more so by the fact that it ships in two days.View Deal

Core i5 11400F | GTX 1660 Super | 500GB SSD | $1,179 $1,049 at iBuyPower (save $130)

The mainstream pairing of 11400F and GTX 1660 Super will smash 1080p gaming, and with a 500GB SSD to back them up this system will deliver. You'll likely want more storage down the road, and to add to the 8GB RAM, but the beauty of desktop PCs is that you can always upgrade down the line. View Deal

Ryzen 9 5900X | RTX 3090 | 1TB SSD | $4,599 $4,399 at iBuyPower (save $200)

There's nothing mainstream about this system, matching the best gaming CPU with the most powerful GeForce graphics card around at the moment. Neither of which are in anything like plentiful supply. Honestly, you could probably sell the RTX 3090 on ebay for the cost of this PC... but then you'd be part of the problem too.View Deal

Core i9 11900KF | RX 6900 XT | 1TB SSD | $3,799 $3,599 at iBuyPower (save $200)

The RX 6900 XT is the most powerful gaming GPU AMD has ever produced, and even gives the RTX 3080 Ti a run for its money at times. It's also rarely available in retail too. The eight-core Intel i9 is the latest Rocket Lake tech, and so lightning in games, and with 32GB RAM and a 1TB SSD this is a hell of a rig.View Deal