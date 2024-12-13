The Game Awards 2024 results: All the winners

It was a big year for announcements, but some trophies were handed out too.

Geoff Keighley on stage at The Game Awards 2024
(Image credit: The Game Awards)

As you would expect for its tenth anniversary, The Game Awards was absolutely packed. We got a new Witcher reveal, an Elden Ring spinoff, the Illuminate in Helldivers 2, a first look at Borderlands 4, new stuff from gen Design and Naughty Dog, Swen Vincke telling it like it is, and a whole bunch more—if you missed it, here's our rundown of the 11 biggest announcements at the show.

And yes, there were awards, too. The big winner of the night was the PlayStation 5 exclusive Astro Bot, which claimed four wins including Game of the Year, followed by Metaphor: Refantazio, which took home three trophies. The much-loved card game Balatro also scored three times, and it pleases me greatly to say that after dominating the 2023 Game Awards, Baldur's Gate 3 came back to snipe another one, taking home the title for Best Community Support.

The full list of winners, and all the nominees, is below.

Game of the year: Astro Bot

ASTRO BOT Wins the Game of the Year Award at The Game Awards 2024 - YouTube ASTRO BOT Wins the Game of the Year Award at The Game Awards 2024 - YouTube
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Metaphor: Refantazio

Best Fighting Game: Tekken 8

  • Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
  • Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
  • Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
  • MultiVersus

Best VR/AR Game: Batman: Arkham Shadow

  • Arizona Sunshine Remake
  • Asgard's Wrath 2
  • Metal: Hellsinger VR
  • Metro Awakening

Best Esports Game: League of Legends

  • Counter-Strike 2
  • Dota 2
  • Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
  • Valorant

Best Esports Athlete: Faker (Lee Sang-hyeok)

  • 33 (Neta Shapira)
  • Aleksib (Aleksi Virolainen)
  • Chovy (Jeon Ji-hoon)
  • Zywoo (Mathieu Herbaut)
  • Zmjjkk (Zheng Yongkang)

Best Esports Team: T1 (League of Legends)

  • Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)
  • Gen.G (League of Legends)
  • Navi (Counter-Strike)
  • Team Liquid (Dota 2)

Games for Impact: Neva

  • Closer the Distance
  • Indika
  • Life is Strange: Double Exposure
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Tales of Kenzera: Zau

Innovation in Accessibility: Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Diablo 4
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Star Wars Outlaws

Best Family Game: Astro Bot

  • Princess Peach: Showtime!
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
  • The Plucky Squire

Best performance: Melina Juergens (Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2)

  • Briana White (Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth)
  • Hannah Telle (Life is Strange: Double Exposure)
  • Humberly Gonzalez (Star Wars Outlaws)
  • Luke Roberts (Silent Hill 2)

Best Action Game: Black Myth: Wukong

Black Myth: Wukong Wins Best Action Game at The Game Awards 2024 - YouTube Black Myth: Wukong Wins Best Action Game at The Game Awards 2024 - YouTube
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers 2
  • Stellar Blade
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Most Anticipated Game: Grand Theft Auto 6 (duh)

  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
  • Monster Hunter Wilds

Best Multiplayer Game: Helldivers 2

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • Tekken 8
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Best Community Support: Baldur's Gate 3

  • Final Fantasy 14
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers 2
  • No Man's Sky

Best Art Direction: Metaphor: Refantazio

  • Astro Bot
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Neva

Best Game Direction: Astro Bot

  • Balatro
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Metaphor: Refantazio

Best Action Adventure Game: Astro Bot

  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Best RPG: Metaphor: Refantazio

  • Dragon's Dogma 2
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Content Creator of the Year: Caseoh

  • Illojuan
  • Techo Gamerz
  • Typicalgamer
  • Usada Pekora

Best Sports/Racing Game: EA Sports FC 25

  • F1 24
  • NBA 2K25
  • Top Spin 2K25
  • WWE 2K24

Best Sim/Strategy Game: Frostpunk 2

  • Age of Mythology: Retold
  • Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
  • Manor Lords
  • Unicorn Overlord

Best Ongoing Game: Helldivers 2

  • Destiny 2
  • Diablo 4
  • Final Fantasy 14
  • Fortnite

Best Adaptation: Fallout

Fallout Wins Best Adaptation at The Game Awards 2024 - YouTube Fallout Wins Best Adaptation at The Game Awards 2024 - YouTube
  • Arcane
  • Knuckles
  • Like a Dragon: Yakuza
  • Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Best Score and Music: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

  • Astro Bot
  • Metaphor: Refantazio
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Stellar Blade

Best Independent Game: Balatro

  • Animal Well
  • Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
  • Neva
  • UFO 50

Best Debut Indie Game: Balatro

  • Animal Well
  • Manor Lords
  • Pacific DRive
  • The Plucky Squire

Best Mobile Game: Balatro

  • AFK Journey
  • Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket
  • Wuthering Waves
  • Zenless Zone Zero

Best Audio Design: Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

  • Astro Bot
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Silent Hill 2

Best Narrative: Metaphor: Refantazio

  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Silent Hill 2

Game Changer: Amir Satvat

Amir Satvat Wins TGA Game Changer at The Game Awards 2024 - YouTube Amir Satvat Wins TGA Game Changer at The Game Awards 2024 - YouTube
Players' voice: Black Myth: Wukong

