The Game Awards 2024 results: All the winners

As you would expect for its tenth anniversary, The Game Awards was absolutely packed. We got a new Witcher reveal , an Elden Ring spinoff , the Illuminate in Helldivers 2 , a first look at Borderlands 4 , new stuff from gen Design and Naughty Dog , Swen Vincke telling it like it is , and a whole bunch more—if you missed it, here's our rundown of the 11 biggest announcements at the show .

And yes, there were awards, too. The big winner of the night was the PlayStation 5 exclusive Astro Bot, which claimed four wins including Game of the Year, followed by Metaphor: Refantazio, which took home three trophies. The much-loved card game Balatro also scored three times, and it pleases me greatly to say that after dominating the 2023 Game Awards, Baldur's Gate 3 came back to snipe another one, taking home the title for Best Community Support.

The full list of winners, and all the nominees, is below.

Game of the year: Astro Bot

ASTRO BOT Wins the Game of the Year Award at The Game Awards 2024 - YouTube Watch On

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Metaphor: Refantazio

Best Fighting Game: Tekken 8

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics

MultiVersus

Best VR/AR Game: Batman: Arkham Shadow

Arizona Sunshine Remake

Asgard's Wrath 2

Metal: Hellsinger VR

Metro Awakening

Best Esports Game: League of Legends

Counter-Strike 2

Dota 2

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Valorant

Best Esports Athlete: Faker (Lee Sang-hyeok)

33 (Neta Shapira)

Aleksib (Aleksi Virolainen)

Chovy (Jeon Ji-hoon)

Zywoo (Mathieu Herbaut)

Zmjjkk (Zheng Yongkang)

Best Esports Team: T1 (League of Legends)

Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)

Gen.G (League of Legends)

Navi (Counter-Strike)

Team Liquid (Dota 2)

Games for Impact: Neva

Closer the Distance

Indika

Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Tales of Kenzera: Zau

Innovation in Accessibility: Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Diablo 4

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Star Wars Outlaws

Best Family Game: Astro Bot

Princess Peach: Showtime!

Super Mario Party Jamboree

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

The Plucky Squire

Best performance: Melina Juergens (Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2)

Briana White (Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth)

Hannah Telle (Life is Strange: Double Exposure)

Humberly Gonzalez (Star Wars Outlaws)

Luke Roberts (Silent Hill 2)

Best Action Game: Black Myth: Wukong

Black Myth: Wukong Wins Best Action Game at The Game Awards 2024 - YouTube Watch On

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Stellar Blade

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Most Anticipated Game: Grand Theft Auto 6 (duh)

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yotei

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Monster Hunter Wilds

Best Multiplayer Game: Helldivers 2

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Tekken 8

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Best Community Support: Baldur's Gate 3

Final Fantasy 14

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

No Man's Sky

Best Art Direction: Metaphor: Refantazio

Astro Bot

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Neva

Best Game Direction: Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Metaphor: Refantazio

Best Action Adventure Game: Astro Bot

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Silent Hill 2

Star Wars Outlaws

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Best RPG: Metaphor: Refantazio

Dragon's Dogma 2

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Content Creator of the Year: Caseoh

Illojuan

Techo Gamerz

Typicalgamer

Usada Pekora

Best Sports/Racing Game: EA Sports FC 25

F1 24

NBA 2K25

Top Spin 2K25

WWE 2K24

Best Sim/Strategy Game: Frostpunk 2

Age of Mythology: Retold

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Manor Lords

Unicorn Overlord

Best Ongoing Game: Helldivers 2

Destiny 2

Diablo 4

Final Fantasy 14

Fortnite

Best Adaptation: Fallout

Fallout Wins Best Adaptation at The Game Awards 2024 - YouTube Watch On

Arcane

Knuckles

Like a Dragon: Yakuza

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Best Score and Music: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Astro Bot

Metaphor: Refantazio

Silent Hill 2

Stellar Blade

Best Independent Game: Balatro

Animal Well

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Neva

UFO 50

Best Debut Indie Game: Balatro

Animal Well

Manor Lords

Pacific DRive

The Plucky Squire

Best Mobile Game: Balatro

AFK Journey

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket

Wuthering Waves

Zenless Zone Zero

Best Audio Design: Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Astro Bot

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Silent Hill 2

Best Narrative: Metaphor: Refantazio

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Silent Hill 2

Game Changer: Amir Satvat

Amir Satvat Wins TGA Game Changer at The Game Awards 2024 - YouTube Watch On

Players' voice: Black Myth: Wukong