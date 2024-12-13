The Game Awards 2024 results: All the winners
It was a big year for announcements, but some trophies were handed out too.
As you would expect for its tenth anniversary, The Game Awards was absolutely packed. We got a new Witcher reveal, an Elden Ring spinoff, the Illuminate in Helldivers 2, a first look at Borderlands 4, new stuff from gen Design and Naughty Dog, Swen Vincke telling it like it is, and a whole bunch more—if you missed it, here's our rundown of the 11 biggest announcements at the show.
And yes, there were awards, too. The big winner of the night was the PlayStation 5 exclusive Astro Bot, which claimed four wins including Game of the Year, followed by Metaphor: Refantazio, which took home three trophies. The much-loved card game Balatro also scored three times, and it pleases me greatly to say that after dominating the 2023 Game Awards, Baldur's Gate 3 came back to snipe another one, taking home the title for Best Community Support.
The full list of winners, and all the nominees, is below.
Game of the year: Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Metaphor: Refantazio
Best Fighting Game: Tekken 8
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
- Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
- MultiVersus
Best VR/AR Game: Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Arizona Sunshine Remake
- Asgard's Wrath 2
- Metal: Hellsinger VR
- Metro Awakening
Best Esports Game: League of Legends
- Counter-Strike 2
- Dota 2
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Valorant
Best Esports Athlete: Faker (Lee Sang-hyeok)
- 33 (Neta Shapira)
- Aleksib (Aleksi Virolainen)
- Chovy (Jeon Ji-hoon)
- Zywoo (Mathieu Herbaut)
- Zmjjkk (Zheng Yongkang)
Best Esports Team: T1 (League of Legends)
- Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)
- Gen.G (League of Legends)
- Navi (Counter-Strike)
- Team Liquid (Dota 2)
Games for Impact: Neva
- Closer the Distance
- Indika
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Tales of Kenzera: Zau
Innovation in Accessibility: Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Diablo 4
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Star Wars Outlaws
Best Family Game: Astro Bot
- Princess Peach: Showtime!
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- The Plucky Squire
Best performance: Melina Juergens (Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2)
- Briana White (Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth)
- Hannah Telle (Life is Strange: Double Exposure)
- Humberly Gonzalez (Star Wars Outlaws)
- Luke Roberts (Silent Hill 2)
Best Action Game: Black Myth: Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Stellar Blade
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Most Anticipated Game: Grand Theft Auto 6 (duh)
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
- Monster Hunter Wilds
Best Multiplayer Game: Helldivers 2
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Tekken 8
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Best Community Support: Baldur's Gate 3
- Final Fantasy 14
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- No Man's Sky
Best Art Direction: Metaphor: Refantazio
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Neva
Best Game Direction: Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Metaphor: Refantazio
Best Action Adventure Game: Astro Bot
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Silent Hill 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Best RPG: Metaphor: Refantazio
- Dragon's Dogma 2
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Content Creator of the Year: Caseoh
- Illojuan
- Techo Gamerz
- Typicalgamer
- Usada Pekora
Best Sports/Racing Game: EA Sports FC 25
- F1 24
- NBA 2K25
- Top Spin 2K25
- WWE 2K24
Best Sim/Strategy Game: Frostpunk 2
- Age of Mythology: Retold
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- Manor Lords
- Unicorn Overlord
Best Ongoing Game: Helldivers 2
- Destiny 2
- Diablo 4
- Final Fantasy 14
- Fortnite
Best Adaptation: Fallout
- Arcane
- Knuckles
- Like a Dragon: Yakuza
- Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Best Score and Music: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Astro Bot
- Metaphor: Refantazio
- Silent Hill 2
- Stellar Blade
Best Independent Game: Balatro
- Animal Well
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
- Neva
- UFO 50
Best Debut Indie Game: Balatro
- Animal Well
- Manor Lords
- Pacific DRive
- The Plucky Squire
Best Mobile Game: Balatro
- AFK Journey
- Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket
- Wuthering Waves
- Zenless Zone Zero
Best Audio Design: Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Astro Bot
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Silent Hill 2
Best Narrative: Metaphor: Refantazio
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Silent Hill 2
Game Changer: Amir Satvat
Players' voice: Black Myth: Wukong
