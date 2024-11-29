Black Friday Steam sale alternatives: Even cheaper PC gaming deals

We've already rounded up the best deals in the 2024 Steam Autumn sale, but Steam isn't the only place slicing game prices down to ridiculously low numbers right now. Many a game store is running a Black Friday sale on Steam codes, meaning you can still get a code to add a game to your Steam library while spending even less than the asking price on Steam itself. This kind of competitive deal shopping is what Black Friday's all about.

None of the competing PC game stores can hold a candle to Steam for volume or name recognition, so most of them have to find other ways to stand out. Bundles, flash sales, a focus on classic games, maybe more competitive regional pricing; whatever the technique, you can save a good bit by shopping around.

Or just by reading this article, since we've already done the shopping around for you. Here are the best Black Friday game Steam key deals we've found at legitimate stores (don't worry, there's no sketchy too-good-to-be-true aftermarket stuff here). Keep in mind a few of the deals won't actually be for games you can activate on Steam; GOG, for instance, has its own launcher, but also offers games that are completely DRM-free, so you don't even need a launcher to play them. And while the prices are listed in USD, most or all of these deals should be available in other regions, too, at comparable discounts.

Here are the Steam sale alternatives to check over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend:

Fanatical - Flash sales change every 24 hours, while franchise bundles offer deeeeep discounts

- Flash sales change every 24 hours, while franchise bundles offer deeeeep discounts Humble Store - In addition to its great bundles, Humble breaks deals down into nice $5 / $10 / $20 categories

- In addition to its great bundles, Humble breaks deals down into nice $5 / $10 / $20 categories Green Man Gaming - Get mystery freebies and extra discounts when you buy from the Black Friday sale

- Get mystery freebies and extra discounts when you buy from the Black Friday sale GOG - Likely the best prices on CD Projekt games, and nicely curated classics for dirt cheap

The best Black Friday Steam sale alternative game deals

Atlus's Metaphor: ReFantazio: was $69.99 now $45.49 at Fanatical This is the lowest price I've seen Metaphor: ReFantazio, and probably the cheapest it'll be until 2025. Quite possibly the best RPG of the year at 35% off just a couple months after launch.

6 games OI's Oddworld Complete Collection: was $84.92 now $1 at Fanatical The Oddworld games are a sale mainstay, but I've never seen them this cheap before. This is all of them, including the fantastic Stranger's Wrath and the most recent entry, 2022's Soulstorm, for a buck. Ludicrous!

Capcom's Street Fighter 6: was $84.99 now $35.69 at Fanatical This Deluxe Edition is the version of Street Fighter 6 to get: while a bit pricier than the base game, it includes the year one character pass with DLC fighters so you won't be missing out on the goodies already released. It's a very, very good fighting game.

Moon Studio's No Rest for the Wicked: was $39.99 now $27.83 at Green Man Gaming This action RPG is still in early access, but we quite liked what we played of it earlier this year, thanks to its weighty combat that puts it more in soulslike than Diablo territory. Still, there's loot to be got and some survival elements that give it a bit of a different flavor to anything with similar ingredients.

Atlus's Persona 5 Royal: was $59.99 now $20.99 at Fanatical At 65% off, I'd say you're paying, like, 20 cents per hour of RPG entertainment here? Assuming you only play Persona 5 Royal once, that is. This is a big, big RPG, and the finest game Atlus had made up until this year's Metaphor: ReFantazio.