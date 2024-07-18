PC Gamer magazine's new issue is on sale now: World of Warcraft: The War Within
Plus: Killing Floor 3, The Forever Winter, Screenbound, Men of War II, Test Drive Solar Crown, Underspace, and much more!
This month PC Gamer delivers world-exclusive access to World of Warcraft: The War Within, the dramatic opening chapter to WoW's new Worldsoul Saga. Our authoritative cover feature sees us travel to Blizzard's HQ, interview The War Within's developers, and play the game extensively. The result is this is your one-stop-shop for all things The War Within, which is already looking like the start of a new WoW golden age. A must-read for WoW fans, as well as PC gamers in general.
In addition, this issue also features another supremely authoritative feature that sees the PC gamer perform a deepdive into Dishonored 2's most revered level, A Crack in the Slab, with direct interview commentary from the level's expert designer, Arkane Studio's, Thomas Boucher. This feature explores just how such an incredible level was conceptualised and crafted, as well as how it takes the immersive sim genre to crazy new heights. A masterpiece of level design.
This issue is stuffed with quality previews and reviews, too, including the PC Gamer team going hands-on with Ubisoft's big new open-world action-adventure games, Star Wars Outlaws and Assassin's Creed Shadows, BioWare's new take on the long-running Dragon Age fantasy RPG series, The Veilguard, as well as Greedfall II: The Dying World, Gray Zone Warfare, Dustborn, and Guild Wars 2: Janthir Wilds. Meanwhile, over in this issue's reviews section, the PC Gamer team delivers verdicts on the new king of action-RPGs, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, superhero XCOM-like, Capes, dramatic sci-fi online shooter, Destiny 2: The Final Shape, as well as F1 24, Still Wakes the Deep, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengence, and Lorelei and the Laser Eyes, among other games.
All that plus a group test on top new gaming laptops, a reinstall of the legendary post-apocalyptic RPG, Fallout: New Vegas, the dramatic conclusion to our muscle-filled Wrestling Empire diary, a detailed look at everything new in Minecraft's 1.21 update, a feature exploring the weird majesty of Oblivion's best expansion, The Shivering Isles, a comprehensive guide to not getting stomped in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, a secret level discussing procedural generation games, the latest dispatch from The Spy, a new case to be cracked for the PCG Investigator, Dick Ray-Tracing, and much more too.
Issue 399 is on shelves now and available on all your digital devices from the App Store and Zinio. You can also order directly from Magazines Direct or purchase a subscription to save yourself some cash, receive monthly deliveries, and get incredibly stylish subscriber-only covers.
Enjoy the issue!
Rob is editor of PC Gamer magazine and has been PC gaming since the early 1990s, an experience that has left him with a life-long passion for first person shooters, isometric RPGs and point and click adventures. Professionally Rob has written about games, gaming hardware and consumer technology for almost twenty years, and before joining the PC Gamer team was deputy editor of T3.com, where he oversaw the website's gaming and tech content as well its news and ecommerce teams. You can also find Rob's words in a series of other gaming magazines and books such as Future Publishing's own Retro Gamer magazine and numerous titles from Bitmap Books. In addition, he is the author of Super Red Green Blue, a semi-autobiographical novel about games and gaming culture. Recreationally, Rob loves motorbikes, skiing and snowboarding, as well as team sports such as football and cricket.