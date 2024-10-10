PC Gamer magazine's new issue is on sale now: Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

This month PC Gamer delivers world-exclusive access to Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, the immersive new first-person medieval RPG from Warhorse Studios. For this cover feature, which features never-before-seen images of the game, PC Gamer travels to Prague, Czechia, to visit Warhorse Studios, play the game for many hours, and then interview not just its lead game designer and design director, but also its creative director and studio founder, too. The result is the ultimate guide to Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, which looks set to take immersion in first-person RPGs to a whole new level.

This issue PC Gamer travels to Warhorse Studios in Prague, Czechia, to get world-exclusive access to its incoming new medieval RPG, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. (Image credit: Future)

This issue of PC Gamer magazine also features a must-read secondary feature, one which celebrates the legendary 2.5D RPG, Planescape: Torment. For this world-exclusive feature, PC Gamer spoke to multiple devs who worked on the original game, getting authoritative commentary and inside insight into just how this phenomenal game was made. For fans of retro PC titles, RPGs, or just incredible games that remain a core pillar in the PC gaming pantheon of all-timers, this is an essential read. Finding immortality has never been sweeter.

On Planescape: Torment's 25th anniversary, PC Gamer speaks to its devs about its creation and legacy. (Image credit: Future)

This issue is loaded with quality previews, too, including going hands-on with the Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater remake in Unreal Engine 5, as well as Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl, Silent Hill 2, Phantom Blade Zero, Warhammer 40K: Mechanicus, Deliver At All Costs, Rafael Colantonio's mystery new game, Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis, Commandos: Origins, and Deadlock.

Get the authoritative early take on the Unreal Engine 5-powered Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. (Image credit: Future)

Meanwhile, in terms of reviews, the PC Gamer team delivers authoritative verdicts on big-budget new sneak-and-blast-'em-up, Star Wars Outlaws, along with Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers, Sins of a Solar Empire 2, Age of Mythology: Retold, WoW: The War Within, Core Keeper and Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2.

If you've been looking at picking up a PC gaming handheld, then this issue's group test is a must-read. (Image credit: Future)

All that plus a group test of the six best PC gaming handhelds on the market, a reinstall of classic steal-'em-up, Thief, the dramatic conclusion to our hijinx-filled gaming diary following Fallout 4's luckiest guy, a deep dive into the Marvel: Ultimate Alliance mod scene, a feature on the brilliance of Baldur's Gate 3's Dark Urge character, a comprehensive guide to raiding the cosmos like a pro in Star Wars Outlaws, a special report on Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite & Beyond, the latest dispatch from The Spy, a new case to be cracked for the PCG Investigator, Dick Ray-Tracing, and much more too. Enjoy the issue!

This issue's exclusive subscribers' cover. (Image credit: Future)

Issue 402 is on shelves now and available on all your digital devices from the App Store and Zinio. You can also order directly from Magazines Direct or purchase a subscription to save yourself some cash, receive monthly deliveries, and get incredibly stylish subscriber-only covers.

Enjoy the issue!