Tickets for PAX Australia 2025 are on sale now

News
By published

It'll run for three days, from October 10–12.

Two brightly colored stormtroopers dressed like Run-DMC stand in front of PAX Australia&#039;s WELCOME HOME banner.
(Image credit: Maria Boyadgis & Kiko Villasenor)

Last year PAX Australia played host to Cult of the Lamb-themed weddings, a Medusa-shaped gaming PC that doubled as commentary on AI, and memer-shooter sequel 420 Blaze It 2. Who knows what the 2025 edition will bring us?

Scheduled to take over the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre from October 10–12, PAX Australia 2025 will perch at the tail of Melbourne International Games Week as it traditionally does. Tickets are on sale now, and apparently more than half of the three-day badges have already been sold.

"We're really looking forward to welcoming everyone to PAX Aus 2025 following an incredible year last year," said PAX Australia Event Director, Lauren Luciani. "The team is working very hard putting together a showfloor and schedule we know our PAX Aus fans will love. Every year, we try to deliver the best possible experience for our PAX Aus audience, no matter what their gaming passion. But it's people's passion and enthusiasm that brings the atmosphere, so we're looking forward to seeing everyone back at MCEC in October for the ultimate game night (and day) across an entire weekend!"

The banners at PAX Australia traditionally say "Welcome home," a tagline for the event that sums up its hospitable vibe. While the first edition at the Melbourne Showgrounds back in 2013 was a bit of a rough launch, since finding its apparent forever home at the Convention and Exhibition Centre it's gone from strength to strength. Another three days of playing indie games at the PAX Rising booths and racing from panel to panel, with maybe a moment to chill out at the paint-and-take minis table, sounds like an excellent time.

Tickets are available online. It'll be tough to top Valve showing up to reveal the long-awaited Australian launch of the Steam Deck, but it'll be interesting to see what they've got planned.

Jody Macgregor
Jody Macgregor
Weekend/AU Editor

Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in Events & Conferences
Two brightly colored stormtroopers dressed like Run-DMC stand in front of PAX Australia&#039;s WELCOME HOME banner.
Tickets for PAX Australia 2025 are on sale now
Nolan North and Jennifer English, who will be hosting the Future Games Show&#039;s Spring Showcase.
Jennifer English (Shadowheart) and Nolan North (Nathan Drake) will be the illustrious hosts of the Future Games Show this year
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree&#039;s Rellana
AGDQ 2025 kicks off this weekend, featuring an Elden Ring saxophone boss rush, an 'All Romances' run of Fallout: New Vegas, and some of the worst games ever made
Key art for the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted
How to watch the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2024
Golden Joystick awards 2024 banner
The 42nd annual Golden Joystick Awards are live now—watch the whole show here
Promo for the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted, showing host Frankie Ward.
The PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted returns with announcements and reveals galore this December 5
Latest in News
Two brightly colored stormtroopers dressed like Run-DMC stand in front of PAX Australia&#039;s WELCOME HOME banner.
Tickets for PAX Australia 2025 are on sale now
An Enshrouded player in a recreation of Erebor from The Lord of the Rings
Kings under the Mountain! 33 Enshrouded players spent 10,000 hours to recreate this iconic location from The Lord of the Rings
A mech awakens.
Mecha Break developer is considering unlocking all mechs following open beta feedback
Lara Croft Unified Art
Tomb Raider developer Crystal Dynamics lays off 17 employees 'to better align our current business needs and the studio's future success'
A long bendy arm stealing money from people in a subway car
'You're a very long arm. You steal things. It's a comedy game,' explains developer of comedy game where you steal things with a very long arm
The heroes are attacked by monsters
Pillars of Eternity is getting turn-based combat to mark its 10th anniversary, and that means PC Gamer editors will soon be arguing about combat mechanics again
More about events conferences
Nolan North and Jennifer English, who will be hosting the Future Games Show&#039;s Spring Showcase.

Jennifer English (Shadowheart) and Nolan North (Nathan Drake) will be the illustrious hosts of the Future Games Show this year
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree&#039;s Rellana

AGDQ 2025 kicks off this weekend, featuring an Elden Ring saxophone boss rush, an 'All Romances' run of Fallout: New Vegas, and some of the worst games ever made
kingdom come deliverance 2 thunderstone quest

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's masterful quest design can be summed up by one wonderfully weird search for a magic stone
See more latest
Most Popular
An Enshrouded player in a recreation of Erebor from The Lord of the Rings
Kings under the Mountain! 33 Enshrouded players spent 10,000 hours to recreate this iconic location from The Lord of the Rings
A mech awakens.
Mecha Break developer is considering unlocking all mechs following open beta feedback
Lara Croft Unified Art
Tomb Raider developer Crystal Dynamics lays off 17 employees 'to better align our current business needs and the studio's future success'
A long bendy arm stealing money from people in a subway car
'You're a very long arm. You steal things. It's a comedy game,' explains developer of comedy game where you steal things with a very long arm
The heroes are attacked by monsters
Pillars of Eternity is getting turn-based combat to mark its 10th anniversary, and that means PC Gamer editors will soon be arguing about combat mechanics again
Image of Ronaldo from Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves trailer
It doesn't really make sense that soccer star Ronaldo is now a Fatal Fury character, but if you follow the money you can see how it happened
Junah beginning a battle in Metaphor: ReFantazio.
Today's RPG fans are 'very sensitive to feeling like they wasted time' when they die, says Metaphor: ReFantazio battle planner—but Atlus still made combat hard anyway
Image of Cersei Lanniser from Game of Thrones: Kingsroad Steam early access trailer
A new Game of Thrones RPG is coming to Steam today with a cast of 'familiar faces,' which is good because it's really the only way to tell it's a GoT game at all
The new Prime Asset featured in the upcoming update for the Outlast Trials.
The Outlast Trials puts its already paranoid players under surveillance for a time-limited story event
A Viera looking confused in Final Fantasy 14.
Old armor continues to fall victim to Final Fantasy 14's bizarre two-channel dye system, unless you're super into changing the colour of teeny-tiny eyelets: 'Why even bother at this point?'