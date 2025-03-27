Tickets for PAX Australia 2025 are on sale now

Last year PAX Australia played host to Cult of the Lamb-themed weddings, a Medusa-shaped gaming PC that doubled as commentary on AI, and memer-shooter sequel 420 Blaze It 2. Who knows what the 2025 edition will bring us?

Scheduled to take over the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre from October 10–12, PAX Australia 2025 will perch at the tail of Melbourne International Games Week as it traditionally does. Tickets are on sale now, and apparently more than half of the three-day badges have already been sold.

"We're really looking forward to welcoming everyone to PAX Aus 2025 following an incredible year last year," said PAX Australia Event Director, Lauren Luciani. "The team is working very hard putting together a showfloor and schedule we know our PAX Aus fans will love. Every year, we try to deliver the best possible experience for our PAX Aus audience, no matter what their gaming passion. But it's people's passion and enthusiasm that brings the atmosphere, so we're looking forward to seeing everyone back at MCEC in October for the ultimate game night (and day) across an entire weekend!"

The banners at PAX Australia traditionally say "Welcome home," a tagline for the event that sums up its hospitable vibe. While the first edition at the Melbourne Showgrounds back in 2013 was a bit of a rough launch, since finding its apparent forever home at the Convention and Exhibition Centre it's gone from strength to strength. Another three days of playing indie games at the PAX Rising booths and racing from panel to panel, with maybe a moment to chill out at the paint-and-take minis table, sounds like an excellent time.

Tickets are available online. It'll be tough to top Valve showing up to reveal the long-awaited Australian launch of the Steam Deck, but it'll be interesting to see what they've got planned.