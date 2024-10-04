Games Done Quick is quickly putting together a speedrunning marathon in support of Hurricane Helene relief

Games Done Quick is holding a special Disaster Relief Done Quick speedrunning event next week to raise funds for aid to people impacted by Hurricane Helene, a category 4 storm that devastated entire communities and left more than 200 people dead across multiple US states.

Hurricane Helene made landfall on the Florida coast on September 26, but the US National Weather Service says its greatest impacts were felt "across the southern Appalachians where widespread severe and unprecedented flooding occurred with hundreds of fatalities and billions in property damage. Strong wind gusts damaged property and blew trees and power lines down in a swath from the Gulf Coast to the North Carolina mountains." The death toll is expected to continue to rise: An MSNBC report says at least 215 have been confirmed killed, and hundreds more remain missing.

In light of that urgency, Disaster Relief Done Quick is being done, well, quick. Submissions for speedruns will be accepted until midnight Eastern time on October 6, while the event itself will get underway at 6 pm ET on October 11 and run until midnight on October 13.

The full speedrun showcase will be broadcast on the Games Done Quick channel on Twitch, and all donations made during the event will go to Direct Relief, a humanitarian aid organization active across the US and internationally "with a mission to improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergencies—without regard to politics, religion, or ability to pay."

Additional Info:*DRDQ will start at 6 PM ET on Oct. 11 and run all the way until Oct. 13, 11:59PM ET. *Unfortunately, we can't accept randomizers that require on-stream tracking for this event.*Acceptance to DRDQ does not affect your chances of being accepted to AGDQ2025.October 3, 2024

Games Done Quick speedrunning marathons began in 2010 and have raised more than $50 million for charity in the years since. The flagship events are the annual Awesome Games Done Quick and Summer Games Done Quick marathons, and the newer Frame Fatales events for women and non-binary speedrunners, which began in 2019. But there have been a handful of standalone GDQ events over the years too, including the 2017 Harvey Relief Done Quick marathon to support victims of Hurricane Harvey, which raised more than $229,000.