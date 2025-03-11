Coder faces 10 years' jailtime for creating a 'kill switch' that screwed-up his employers' systems when he was laid off
Probably shouldn't have put his name on it, mind.
A 55 year-old man from Texas has been convicted by a jury of "causing intentional damage to protected computers" owned by his former employer, Eaton Corp, after creating malicious code that sabotaged elements of the company's network alongside a "kill switch" designed to shut down everything if he were laid off.
The US Department of Justice announced the conviction (thanks, ArsTechnica), adding that Davis Lu faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Lu had been employed by Eaton Corp for 11 years before a corporate reshuffle in 2018 "reduced his responsibilities", with the coder beginning his efforts to sabotage the company network later that year.
Lu created "infinite loops" that would delete coworkers' profile files, preventing staff from logging in, causing system crashes, and denting Eaton Corp's overall productivity. The software developer named these programs "Hakai", Japanese for destruction, and "HunShui", the Chinese term for sleep or lethargy.
- Man charged with $65,000,000 worth of cryptocurrency heists was reportedly discovered through chatting on Discord with a company they allegedly stole from
- US Justice Dept announces $10 million bounty on at-large 'hacker-for-hire' cabal it says targeted China critics, religious missionaries, and the Treasury
But the coup-de-grace was what the DOJ describes as a "kill switch" that was designed to activate if Lu ever lost his job. The criminal mastermind named this "IsDLEnabledinAD", an abbreviation of "Is Davis Lu enabled in Active Directory." Per the DOJ, this was "automatically activated upon his termination on Sept 9, 2019, and impacted thousands of company users globally," causing "hundreds of thousands of dollars in losses."
Lu's code was discovered by other Eaton Corp software engineers trying to solve the system crashes and infinite looping, and was found to be being executed from a computer using Lu's user ID and running on a server that only Lu had access to. This server was found to contain other malicious code, including the string that activated the kill switch.
The court filing goes on to say that, when Lu was requested to return a company computer, he "deleted encrypted volumes, attempted to delete the Linux directories, and attempted to delete two projects." Examination of the computer further showed that Lu had "conducted internet searches querying how to escalate privileges, hide processes, and delete large folders and / or files."
Finally, on October 7, 2019, Lu "admitted to investigators that he created the code described."
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
"Sadly, Davis Lu used his education, experience, and skill to purposely harm and hinder not only his employer and their ability to safely conduct business, but also stifle thousands of users worldwide," said FBI Special Agent Greg Nelsen.
"Although disappointed, we respect the jury’s verdict," said Lu's attorney, Ian Friedman, adding that they intended to appeal. "Davis and his supporters believe in his innocence and this matter will be reviewed at the appellate level."
Lu faces a maximum penalty of ten years in prison, with a sentencing date yet to be set.
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Rich is a games journalist with 15 years' experience, beginning his career on Edge magazine before working for a wide range of outlets, including Ars Technica, Eurogamer, GamesRadar+, Gamespot, the Guardian, IGN, the New Statesman, Polygon, and Vice. He was the editor of Kotaku UK, the UK arm of Kotaku, for three years before joining PC Gamer. He is the author of a Brief History of Video Games, a full history of the medium, which the Midwest Book Review described as "[a] must-read for serious minded game historians and curious video game connoisseurs alike."
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Rebellion CEO puts the studio's recent avoidance of layoffs down to control of scope and cost: 'Sometimes we say, guys, this game's too big'
Half-a-dozen 2000AD games were in the works before fizzling out: 'The games you get to see are a tiny representative of the number that get started—sadly'