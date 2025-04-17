Nintendo take first Japanese Switch modder to court, resulting fine is 400,000% less than the one given to Gary Bowser
"I was curious if people would think I was great for selling modified machines."
In a Japanese first for the console, the Kochi District Court has delivered a guilty sentence for modifying and selling Nintendo Switch consoles. A 58-year-old transportation worker from Ryugasaki City, Fumihiro Otobe has been met with a fine and jail time for soldering and selling second-hand Switch consoles loaded with pirated software. Though these consequences seem like a slap on the wrist when compared to Nintendo's usual litigious tenacity.
TechSpot reports Fumihiro Otobe was arrested in January this year after his house was searched under the suspicion of modifying Switch consoles to run pirated games. Police found four modified Switch units which had their circuit boards soldered allowing them to run modified games. Though they likely didn't even need to look with Otobe confessing immediately upon being charged saying "I was curious if people would think I was great for selling modified machines."
Otobe does what Nintendon't.
While far from impossible, modifying Switch console hardware isn't easy. Even when using an also illegal premade modders chip, there's some super finicky soldering involved that most don't recommend consumers tackle by themselves. So, even if the police and Nintendo clearly aren't, I'm a little impressed by Otobe's efforts here.
After modifying, Otobe was selling these modified switches online for 28,000 yen or about $195 USD. They also came generously prepackaged with 27 pirated games which could be worth somewhere between nothing and $70 USD a pop. Given a brand new Switch is about $300 USD, and even a Switch 2 is only slated to be $450, that seems like a pretty good deal. Morally questionable, sure, but still a good deal.
What makes Otobe the great's work really impressive here is just how lightly he got away with it all. He's only been ordered to pay a 500,000 yen or around $3,500 USD fine, and his two-year prison sentence has been suspended for three years. This usually means as long as Otobe plays nicely for the next few years he might not have to serve any time at all. It seems fair given this we can assume his scale of operation was pretty small and you'd have to be one of a lucky few to score one of his consoles.
The small scale here is also why we see such a stark contrast in punishment when compared to other Switch hackers. In 2022 we saw one of the faces behind creating a slew of those Nintendo console modding chips we talked about earlier receive a 40-month sentence and a $14.5 million fine for his crimes. That 400,000% price hike on the fine is less ridiculous when you realise he was part of an operation that far exceeded the hobby tamperings of Otobe.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
His last name is also Bowser, so it seems fair Nintendo wanted to make sure they got as many gold coins out of him as possible.
Best handheld gaming PC: What's the best travel buddy?
Steam Deck OLED review: Our verdict on Valve's handheld.
Best Steam Deck accessories: Get decked out.
Hope’s been writing about games for about a decade, starting out way back when on the Australian Nintendo fan site Vooks.net. Since then, she’s talked far too much about games and tech for publications such as Techlife, Byteside, IGN, and GameSpot. Of course there’s also here at PC Gamer, where she gets to indulge her inner hardware nerd with news and reviews. You can usually find Hope fawning over some art, tech, or likely a wonderful combination of them both and where relevant she’ll share them with you here. When she’s not writing about the amazing creations of others, she’s working on what she hopes will one day be her own. You can find her fictional chill out ambient far future sci-fi radio show/album/listening experience podcast right here. No, she’s not kidding.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.