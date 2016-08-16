Popular

Gamescom pranked by 'Half-Life: 3' sign

Half-Life 3 was not announced in Cologne, but at least three people there have played Half-Life.

Gamescom, the giant gaming convention taking place this week in Cologne, is probably not where Valve would announce Half-Life 3, were such a game to exist. But to very briefly get hopes up, a couple of German gaming websites, Giga Games and Spieletipps, put together a sign that reads "Half-Life: 3," as spotted by Eurogamer.

I'm not fluent in German, but the three is followed, according to Giga Games editor-in-chief Kristin Knillmann, by "editors who played it back then." As in, three editors who played Half-Life. 

The joke is based on a 2012 NeoGAF thread, says Knillmann, which was titled 'First Half-Life, 3 screenshots' and included three screenshots of Half-Life. Classic GAF.

From a distance, I imagine the sign could have stirred some excitement, but presumably fluent German speakers would get the joke immediately. All in good fun, then. I post it here partially because someone is inevitably going to Photoshop out the colon and try to convince you on Facebook that Half-Life 3 was announced. It wasn't.

Next E3, however, look for PC Gamer's sign announcing 'Ricochet: 2 reasons it's great.'

Thanks, Kotaku.

Tyler Wilde

Tyler has spent over 800 hours playing Rocket League, and slightly fewer nitpicking the PC Gamer style guide. His primary news beat is game stores: Steam, Epic, and whatever launcher squeezes into our taskbars next.
