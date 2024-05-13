Underfunded enthusiast too poor for mecha kits turns to smutty 'perfect waifu' game, remodels an innocent girl into 'a magnificent Destroy Gundam'

There are, at times, feats which show the ingenuity and resourcefulness of mankind, like the invention of the wheel, or the discovery of penicillin. Joining these accomplishments today is Twitter user ToT who, spitting in the face of financial limitations, has turned a game built to create, pose, and have relations with cute anime "waifus" into their own mecha factory.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: @TT4707649642239 on Twitter/X.) (Image credit: Illusion / @TT4707649642239 on Twitter/X.) (Image credit: Illusion / @TT4707649642239 on Twitter/X.)

Koikatsu Party (or just Koikatsu! in Japanese) is, from what I can tell, a game that mostly centres around bringing 'your waifu to laifu' (the Steam page's words, not mine), dressing them up, and then having raunchy sex with them. Okay—that's a little unfair. The game has plenty of wholesome options too, such as taking your digital dream girl out on dates, or posing them in a shockingly comprehensive studio.

The latter is part of what makes ToT's masterwork possible—you're essentially working with bones in the same way that an animator might. Accessories also appear to be fully scalable, rotatable, and arrangeable, which is how ToT has constructed their mecha cocoon around a poor innocent japanese lady, who was probably just looking forward to a nice evening of Karaoke and chill.

As first spotted (and translated) by Automaton, ToT was inspired by the recent Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Freedom movie, which was released to Japanese audiences at the end of January this year. However, they also didn't have any money to buy new model kits. What's a mecha enthusiast with a porn game sitting in their library to do?

"New plastic model kits kept launching one after the other, but I was unable to afford them. Amid this misery, I had an idea. If I can’t afford to buy model kits, why not just make them…? From there, I opened up Koikatsu and remodelled the girl on the left into a magnificent Destroy Gundam."

The most impressive thing here, however, is how little in the way of mods ToT claims to have used. While they've jailbroke Koikatsu Party to remove its accessories limit—and tweaked the bones of the model, somewhat—ToT claims that "the parts themselves are all genuine Koikatsu products plus additional packs."

In a separate (machine-translated) Tweet, ToT adds that there aren't even "that many types of parts used… based on my belief that relying on MOD parts (genetically modified) is evil, I did my best to combine natural parts."

Again, that's a machine-translated tweet—so whether ToT is genuinely calling modders evil for sullying the purity of their poor anime waifus (ignoring, of course, the fact that they're constructing a horrifying metal chrysalis made of hairpins and sundry around them) is disputable.

Still, what an accomplishment. Zooming in on those screenshots, it really does seem like ToT has been smushing a bunch of disparate pieces together—you can see the clipping and artifacting of a smutty game being pressed to its limits. I'm reminded of Spore's character creator—or the impossible Frankenstein's cobbles from the housing community of Elder Scrolls Online. Just without, uh, being able to take your creations to a love hotel afterwards.