You can get Marvel Rivals' new Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman Valentine's Day skins for free—the only catch is that you need to find a streamer first
Standing in the way of you and your prize lies Necros.
Valentine's Day may be just around the corner, but instead of spending time with loved ones, Marvel Rivals has a better deal for you: Party with a few streamers so you can snag some free in-game cosmetics.
The Fantastic Love Streamer giveaway takes place today, February 13, from 8-10 am PST/ 11 am - 1 pm EST/ 4-6 pm GMT. To be eligible for the giveaway, you need to join a Quick Match on the Frankfurt server and match with lydiaviolet, ML7support, Necros, or TeamCaptain001. There'll also be another giveaway happening tomorrow at 3-5 am PST/ 6-8 am EST / 11 am - 1 pm GMT with four other streamers on the Tokyo server.
If you do end up matching with one of these streamers, then you'll get The Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman 60th Wedding Anniversary Bundle. The matching skins are a rather adorable idea for Valentine's Day, and the pair's formal wedding attire does make for a couple of cool skins.
Day 2 of the Fantastic Love Streamer Giveaway Event is here! 🎉 Join【Quick Match】on the Frankfurt server between 4-6 PM UTC to match with lydiaviolet, ML7support, Necros, and TeamCaptain001 to win a FREE Mister Fantastic & Invisible Woman 60th Wedding Anniversary Bundle! 🎁… pic.twitter.com/0AWJjmO2q8February 13, 2025
The couple already had some comicbook-accurate skins at the beginning of Season 1. Invisible Woman got the incredibly popular Malice skin, which first appeared in Fantastic Four #280 back in 1961 and saw Sue Storm turn evil after a slew of awful events. Mister Fantastic got The Maker skin, which is from the Ultimates Comics, in 2011, and also sees Reed turn evil after some tragedies, even fighting against his universe's New Avengers.
While the new wedding bundle skins may not be accurate in the same way those skins were, there's still a thread of comics fidelity here. Sue Storm and Reed Richards got married in Annual #3 in 1965, so it really is their 60th wedding anniversary—it seems like the stars aligned for this event.
But there are a couple of rules that players need to follow to get this bundle. First off, no rage quitting. "If you disconnect during a match and do not complete it, you will be considered ineligible for rewards," the blog post says. But if someone else in your match leaves or disconnects before the game is over, you will still be eligible for the rewards. You also don't need to be on the same team as a streamer to qualify for the bundle—you just need to be in the same match as them. So even if you end up getting stomped on by Necros, you'll still, at the very least, get a free bundle.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Elie is a news writer with an unhealthy love of horror games—even though their greatest fear is being chased. When they're not screaming or hiding, there's a good chance you'll find them testing their metal in metroidvanias or just admiring their Pokemon TCG collection. Elie has previously worked at TechRadar Gaming as a staff writer and studied at JOMEC in International Journalism and Documentaries – spending their free time filming short docs about Smash Bros. or any indie game that crossed their path.
Marvel Rivals players use the power of overwhelming negativity to encourage the devs to abandon plans for a mid-season rank reset
The Human Torch, the Thing, and a rank reset are coming to Marvel Rivals next week