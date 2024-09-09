The best Space Marine 2 PvP Builds

The Space Marine 2 PvP mode, Eternal War, has turned out to be quite a bit of fun as we've set about blasting each other with bolters the past few days. Harkening back to a time of more simplistic arcade combat, the third-person shooting is rather robust, and the various classes on offer add a substantial amount of depth to how you can approach these matches.

Even still, we have already noticed some standout weapons and classes that outshine everything else available in the game, either because of their versatility, damage, or usefulness at healing and protecting your team. In this guide, I'll cover a build for each of the Space Marine 2 classes so you can pin down objectives and deal as much damage as possible.

Best Heavy build

(Image credit: Saber Interactive)

Primary: Heavy bolter

Heavy bolter Secondary: Plasma pistol

Plasma pistol Equipment: Frag grenade

The Heavy is by far the best class in the game. It’s armour, defense, and damage output is unparalleled when compared to other classes and, as such, should be anyone’s go-to choice if they want to focus on dealing as much damage as possible. As you'd expect, the class’ mobility is pretty poor due to the heft of its armour and the weapons it is carrying. However, the Iron Halo class ability makes up for that by giving you even more protection with a barrier that will take a while for your enemies to penetrate while you can shoot through it.

Its high survivability also means that the Heavy and this build can be a great starting class for those getting acquainted with Space Marine 2’s PvP. With this build, everything here is the Heavy’s default weapons and equipment, bar the Plasma Pistol, which is unlocked after just a few levels. The Heavy is just great out of the box, and you can patrol corridors and objectives as a walking tank.

Do keep an eye out for ammo boxes, though, as you are likely to run out pretty fast.

Best Tactical build

(Image credit: Saber Interactive)

Primary: Heavy bolt rifle/stalker bolt rifle

Heavy bolt rifle/stalker bolt rifle Secondary: Bolt pistol

Bolt pistol Melee: Chainsword

Chainsword Grenade: Frag grenade

The next best class behind the Heavy is the Tactical, which can provide valuable information for your team thanks to the Auspex Scan ability. This will fire a small dart at the targeted location and reveal enemies in the area who walk through it or are caught in its scan behind cover or corners. Simply put, this is the best class ability in the game for PvP, giving your team the upper hand, allowing you to pre-aim corners, and for Bulwark’s or Heavy’s to prepare their protection abilities.

The rest of the build focuses on early-unlocked gear like the bolt pistol, chainsword, and frag grenade to do the most damage. When it comes to your main weapon, you can opt for either the heavy bolt rifle or the stalker bolt rifle, depending on if you want something that can handle close-range gunfights or something entirely focused on picking people off from afar.

The heavy bolt rifle packs a punch at any range, but the stalker bolt rifle can be a better choice for those who are planning to use their Auspex Scan from the back of a chokepoint or pathway on a map. So, if you don’t plan on getting up close and personal, this might be a better choice for you.

Best Bulwark build

(Image credit: Saber Interactive)

Secondary: Bolt pistol

Bolt pistol Melee: Chainsword

Chainsword Grenade: Shock grenade

The Bulwark is the best support-focused class in Space Marine 2’s multiplayer. Its class ability, Chapter Banner, will allow you to raise a rallying banner to restore armour to all members of your team in the area of effect. That area is rather small, but when it comes to objective modes, you will often be holding down small rooms or specific angles. Therefore, it can be quite beneficial when used in those situations or on your own as a solo buff too, especially if you have teammates helping you from other angles, catching enemies off guard.

The one major downside with the Bulwark is that you don’t have a primary weapon and therefore will be entirely reliant on your bolt pistol and chainsword to deal damage, which can be tricky if you are pinned down by several enemies (the shield on your arm can only do so much). That is why it is almost always best to stay with your team, which is a key tip for Space Marine 2’s PvP overall. We also suggest the shock grenade over anything else to panic your opponents and catch them in the area of effect while your team is offloading bullets.

Best Assault build

(Image credit: Saber Interactive)

Secondary: Bolt pistol/heavy bolt pistol

Bolt pistol/heavy bolt pistol Melee: Chainsword

Chainsword Grenade: Krak grenade

The Assault is one of the trickier classes to use. Lacking any primary weapon, it is entirely reliant on its secondary and melee, in combination with its class ability. This ability is the Jump Pack, which you use in the campaign, allowing you to dodge, hover, and slam into the ground with your melee weapon for a devastating attack.

A relatively weak armour class for the Assault means you want to be able to play aggressive and deal a ton of damage, as your survivability isn’t the best. That is why I suggest using the krak grenade and the chainsword. The former allows you to throw a grenade up close, stick an enemy, and then dash out of the way, while the mobility on offer with the chainsword is invaluable. The thunder hammer is far too slow, really. Your secondary can be either the bolt pistol or heavy bolt pistol, depending which you prefer.

Best Vanguard build

(Image credit: Saber Interactive)

Primary: Occulus bolt carbine

Occulus bolt carbine Secondary: Bolt pistol

Bolt pistol Melee: Combat knife

Combat knife Grenade: Krak grenade

Like the Assault, the Vanguard is also quite hard to use when compared to some of the other classes earlier in this list. It’s class ability, Grapnel Launcher, can be used to pin enemies, pull yourself towards them, and follow that up with a powerful kick. However, a weak armour class makes this trickier than it might first seem. You can still completely disorient enemies who are on their own, however. You just don’t want to get caught alone against the entire enemy team.

As such, we suggest opting for something focused on close range damage, specifically the occulus bolt carbine. This isn’t the best option out of the full roster of weapons in the game, but unfortunately the Vanguard doesn't get access to the Melta Rifle in PvP. The second best thing is the occulus, which fits the class more than the three-round burst instigator bolt carbine. You can then finish off an enemy with the combat knife.

Best Sniper build

(Image credit: Saber Interactive)

Primary: Las fusil

Las fusil Secondary: Bolt pistol

Bolt pistol Melee: Combat knife

Combat knife Grenade: Frag grenade

Finally, we have the Sniper class; one of the more traditional roles in Space Marine 2. This class comes with one of the strongest lone-wolf class abilities: Camo Cloak. This will shroud you completely for an extended period of time or until you next fire your weapon, letting you reposition or line up a shot. This cloak is extremely strong when compared to other invisibility cloaks in multiplayer games, as you become almost impossible to see.

As such, you either want to play from a distance, away from your team, or stick at the back of the pack to avoid any stray bullets and get a clean line of sight on the enemy. The las fusil is the best sniper rifle to do this, alongside the plasma pistol, which can be charged to finish off an enemy if need be. Finally, the combat knife’s speed can be a lifesaver if you are flanked or caught off guard by a Vanguard or Assault who has pushed your team’s line.