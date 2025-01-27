'Rocket's devastated': Marvel Rivals player who took on the daunting task of rising to GM without doing any damage accidentally fumbles the ball right before Celestial

Last week, a Marvel Rivals player known as NoDmgRocket announced that they managed to climb all the way up to GrandMaster without dealing a single shred of damage. But just before they reached the next rank, Celestial, a tragic accident happened: they dealt damage.

The moment in which NoDmgRocket's pacifist competitive stint came to an end has been captured, so we all can see the second it all came crashing down. The fateful game happened near the last attack spawn, right outside the main gate on Yggdrasill Path. NoDmgRocket appeared to be trying to destroy a Loki clone when an ulting Cloak and Dagger shot past them and absorbed some of the incoming fire. It was only 22 damage in its entirety, but that was enough to ruin the pacifist run. "Rocket's devastated" is all NoDmgRocket could muster up in the moment.

NOOOOOO - YouTube Watch On

Someone in the comments asks why NoDmgRocket simply didn't unbind his damage key, and while that would've certainly saved them from messing up the run, it still has its uses. It turns out that you can destroy things like Loki's lamp or clones, Moon Knight's Ankhs, or Rocket Raccoon's Cosmic Yarn Amplifier ultimate without registering any damage, which is what NoDmgRocket tried to do before they were so rudely interrupted by Cloak and Dagger.

However, some eagle-eyed fans spotted that NoDmgRocket doesn't just have some damage associated with his account now, but also 765 kills. This seems a bit suspicious, seeing as NoDmgRocket can't do any damage, but there's a legitimate explanation for this: "At the price of being known, I'm now target banned every now and then, so I have to resort to other healers, luckily Cloak is the ace up my sleeve," NoDmgRocket says.

When you get to Diamond or above Marvel Rivals, it gives players the ability to hero ban. Each team gets two bans, which apply to both teams. Since NoDmgRocket has gained some notoriety, it seems as if players on the opposing team sometimes recognises them and bans Rocket Raccoon right off the bat.

A few people mentioned that NoDmgRocket should now give up on their pacifist run or at least change their name to 22DmgRocket after the latest incident. But I don't think this small slip-up should get in the way of a very tough and admirable challenge. If you want to check out this challenge for yourself or just follow NoDmgRocket's journey after this point, then check out their Twitch channel or YouTube channel—and see what it's like not to be able to fight against flankers, protect yourself from attacking tanks, or just stand up for yourself in general.