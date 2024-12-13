Multiplayer mech shooter Mecha Break will launch in spring 2025, with 3v3, 6v6, and PvPvE modes at launch

Alongside a new trailer at this year's Game Awards, developer Amazing Seasun has revealed it's aiming for a spring 2025 launch window for its multiplayer mech shooter, Mecha Break. The initial launch will see core 3v3, 6v6, and PvPvE gameplay modes, with the promise of more on the way.

So far only the first two modes have featured in Mecha Break's various beta tests, but Amazing Seasun has indicated that the PvPvE mode will be available in upcoming betas ahead of the full launch. It's one of the things that's most intrigued me about Mecha Break, with Amazing Seasun CEO Kris Kwok describing it as having a massive map with huge playercounts, NPC interactions, and boss fights.

Mecha BREAK - Game Mode Trailer | The Game Awards 2024 - YouTube Watch On

The combat in Mecha Break definitely has an Armored Core inflection to it, with a general speed and pace of play comparable to Armored Core 6 specifically. Mecha Break distinguishes itself with hero shooter-style roles that different mechs can slot into, in addition to cosmetic and mechanical customization of those mechs.

Amazing Seasun doesn't describe this as an early access launch, but it certainly has some of the hallmarks. Mecha Break's initial launch next spring will not have the out-of-mech pilot exploration shown off in a recent developer showcase, with the studio promising this home base/social hub mechanic down the line. Even further into the future is a Titanfall-style out-of-mech combat mode, a gameplay variation I'm particularly eager to see if Amazing Seasun can pull off.

But Mecha Break will already have a ton to offer come spring, and its playtests have garnered it some healthy interest: At the time of writing, Mecha Break is the 15th most wishlisted game on Steam. For the time being, you can wishlist Mecha Break yourself and potentially participate in future playtests on Steam.