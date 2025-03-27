Marvel Rivals director says a future patch will reduce the shooter's insatiable hunger for RAM: 'It's a very big problem'

News
By Contributions from published

A new option should help players with less than 32GB of RAM.

Marvel Rivals tier list - Wolverine
(Image credit: Netease)

Let all the modestly powerful computer owners breathe a sigh of relief. NetEase is aware that Marvel Rivals is currently a massive RAM hog and is working on a fix.

"On PC, we realize that [optimization] is a big problem, especially for the memory consumption," Marvel Rivals director Guangyun Chen told PC Gamer during an interview at GDC 2025. "So it may be that in Season 2, we will have an experimental check box in our launcher players can use to reduce memory [consumption] significantly."

That check box can't come any sooner. Rivals' system requirements are reasonable for a modern game—especially considering it's running on the notoriously stuttery Unreal Engine 5—but its memory issues can be a real drag. My partner loves Rivals, but a January patch completely tanked her performance until she upgraded from 16GB of RAM to 32.

Rivals has been running great ever since, but the bottleneck suggests its current recommendation of 16GB isn't entirely accurate. If the goal is to optimize the shooter for the widest range of PC builds, low-RAM options would go a long way. However, it's not yet clear how this new toggle will affect the experience. Presumably, there will be some give and take—as in, Rivals gives back some RAM, but maybe takes away from its dynamic destruction or some other computationally complex feature.

Guangyun says the earliest we could expect the RAM fix is Season 2, which should start in mid-April, but that's no guarantee.

"It's a very big problem, but it's a lot of work to organize [a fix]. We cannot just release it in a small patch, we have to fully test it. But we realize the problem and we're going to keep optimizing."

As to what's causing Rivals' performance issues more broadly, Guangyun cites the growing pains the wider industry is experiencing with the young engine.

"It's hard for all developers to use the engine and make it good," he said. "It's a new engine for us. We have a lot of hard work [ahead] to optimize it."

Morgan Park
Morgan Park
Staff Writer

Morgan has been writing for PC Gamer since 2018, first as a freelancer and currently as a staff writer. He has also appeared on Polygon, Kotaku, Fanbyte, and PCGamesN. Before freelancing, he spent most of high school and all of college writing at small gaming sites that didn't pay him. He's very happy to have a real job now. Morgan is a beat writer following the latest and greatest shooters and the communities that play them. He also writes general news, reviews, features, the occasional guide, and bad jokes in Slack. Twist his arm, and he'll even write about a boring strategy game. Please don't, though.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in Third Person Shooter
Marvel Rivals tier list - Wolverine
Marvel Rivals director says a future patch will reduce the shooter's insatiable hunger for RAM: 'It's a very big problem'
A mech awakens.
Mecha Break developer is considering unlocking all mechs following open beta feedback
Steel Hunters hands-on
Steel Hunters is like a more tactical Titanfall, but as an extraction shooter it's undermined by boring loot
helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 composer recalls stomping around his apartment and channeling 'Super Patriotism' to capture Arrowhead's satirical vision in music: 'The satire works because the music believes it's a pure patriotic love without irony or criticism'
farcana
'The Middle East's answer to Marvel Rivals' is an 'AI-powered', crypto-infused hero shooter that looks like hot garbage
Marvel Rivals characters - Invisible Woman preparing to cast a shield.
'Searches for Invisible Woman went up 3,000%': Marvel Rivals devs innocently reflect on how popular some of their heroes have become
Latest in News
Marvel Rivals tier list - Wolverine
Marvel Rivals director says a future patch will reduce the shooter's insatiable hunger for RAM: 'It's a very big problem'
Hogwarts Legacy potions professor holding a potion
An unannounced Hogwarts Legacy expansion and 'definitive edition' have reportedly been cancelled
Story of Seasons - A cahacter in a purple tuxedo stands outside in a town square talking to the player
Story of Seasons is doing another Harvest Moon remake and it might be the best the series has ever looked
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows change seasons - An upper-body shot of Yasuke looking cheerfully up into the distance.
Assassin's Creed Shadows puts up the 'second highest day-one sales revenue in Assassin's Creed franchise history'
A witch riding a broom sails past a Fish and Chips shop.
Cozy gamers rejoice: Witchbrook finally has a release window, and yes, you can fly around on a broom with your friends
starcraft 2 face
StarCraft fans taunted by the announcement of a new StarCraft... board game
More about third person shooter
A mech awakens.

Mecha Break developer is considering unlocking all mechs following open beta feedback
Steel Hunters hands-on

Steel Hunters is like a more tactical Titanfall, but as an extraction shooter it's undermined by boring loot
Hogwarts Legacy potions professor holding a potion

An unannounced Hogwarts Legacy expansion and 'definitive edition' have reportedly been cancelled
See more latest
Most Popular
Hogwarts Legacy potions professor holding a potion
An unannounced Hogwarts Legacy expansion and 'definitive edition' have reportedly been cancelled
Story of Seasons - A cahacter in a purple tuxedo stands outside in a town square talking to the player
Story of Seasons is doing another Harvest Moon remake and it might be the best the series has ever looked
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows change seasons - An upper-body shot of Yasuke looking cheerfully up into the distance.
Assassin's Creed Shadows puts up the 'second highest day-one sales revenue in Assassin's Creed franchise history'
A witch riding a broom sails past a Fish and Chips shop.
Cozy gamers rejoice: Witchbrook finally has a release window, and yes, you can fly around on a broom with your friends
Key art for the Ranger class in Path of Exile 2
Path of Exile 2 director isn't worried about ARPG competition, in part thanks to seasons: 'So long as people are willing to come back and play our game for a month four times a year, then I'm good'
The Huntress holding a bloody spear.
The biggest update since Path of Exile 2's early access launch is coming next week, bringing a new class and a bunch of endgame changes
starcraft 2 face
StarCraft fans taunted by the announcement of a new StarCraft... board game
kingdom come: deliverance 2 henry looks confused
'Medieval Batman' completes Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 pacifist playthrough with zero kills and 535 knockouts
SUQIAN, CHINA - OCTOBER 6, 2024 - Illustration Tencent&#039;s plan to buy Ubisoft, Suqian, Jiangsu province, China, October 6, 2024. (Photo credit should read CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
Ubisoft and Tencent are forming a new company that will take control of its most successful franchises: Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six
A motley crew riding out in point-and-click adventure Rosewater
Promising '90s style point-and-clicker Rosewater rides out today, featuring trail-worn cowpoke authors and weird alt-universe science