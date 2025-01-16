Marvel Rivals devs have accidentally buffed Storm into a tornado-yeeting monster that everyone is picking, and no-one knows how to counter: 'A clustered group is a snack for us'

Storm is one of the many Duelists in Marvel Rivals, but despite her cool design and neat abilities, she wasn't really anyone's first choice in Season 0. It wasn't that she was particularly weak; there were just a ton of better choices, like Winter Soldier, Punisher, Star-Lord, and Iron Fist. So to remedy this and make the weather witch more enticing, NetEase gave her a huge buff, and in doing so, has created a monster.

As part of the Season 1 hero changes, Storm got an overall increase in her damage capability, Bolt Rush's damage increased from 70 to 80, her left click damage was upped from 50 to 55, and Wind Blade's projectile speed went from 100m/s to 150m/s. So she can now do a hell of a lot of damage, which is scary enough, but then there's her ability to damage boost her entire team, as well as the fact that she has one of the scariest ultimates in the game.

Most of the time, when I hear, "Feel the wrath of the goddess!" I just close my eyes and accept my fate as a raging tornado comes barreling towards me. You see, I'm almost always playing strategist, and so when I hear the voice line for an ult that can quickly target a player in the backline, I know that it's heading my way.

Because Storm was hardly ever picked in Season 0, I didn't get a great deal of practice in countering her ult. Right now, all I'm doing to try and survive an incoming tornado is save my own ultimate in hopes that the healing output will be enough to protect me and a couple of other teammates if I'm lucky. But if I don't have an ultimate to use, I just run off to a dark corner and pray that she won't find me, or if she does, I'll be her only victim. It's not much, but it's all I have right now.

Unfortunately, I can't just ignore this issue and hope no one on the other team picks Storm because someone will; they always do. In fact, Storm is the most picked hero so far in Season 1. According to rivalsmeta, she has a pick rate of 57.31% and sits up in S-tier alongside Rocket Raccoon, who has a pick rate of 55.84%.

Because of this popularity, most Marvel Rivals players are also dealing with the issue of a massively powerful Storm, which no one really knows how to counter. "Seriously, what do I do about her ult?" a player says. "As a Strategist, I feel like it's a free kill unless I counter ult; no amount of positioning or cooldown usage saves me." Someone else does point out that you can kill her if you all focus on her, but that kind of coordination is quite rare unless you're in a stack. Most of the time, I see players scatter to the four corners of the map out of fear.

Luckily, we've got someone on the inside giving out tips as well: "As someone who mains Storm, it's pretty hard to escape her ult, but in general, I find it's best if Strategists spread out. Strategists next to each other or the team in a clustered group is a snack for us Storms. Also, take the high ground. Storms ult won't hit you if you're on a higher ground. It only dmgs on the ground level it's on. Hope this helps."

So next time you hear a Storm ult coming your way, you have two options: Split up to higher ground and regroup for a counter-attack, or go on the offensive straight away and focus her down like your life depends on it, and maybe pop a Strategist ult for good measure.