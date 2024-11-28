Skyrim finally playable as modder invents 'coffins so comfy you'll wish you were dead'

What do they do with you when you die in Skyrim? The draugr would suggest you get interred in some kind of big tomb to murder future adventurers, but aren't those all Nords? What if you're playing a Dunmer, or a Breton, or some other non-native culture in Skyrim's snow-capped peaks?

You presumably get stuck in one of the province's innumerable humdrum, plain-wood coffins and stuck on a shelf. That might be sufficient for the paupers, but I'm a Dragonborn of wealth and taste. My sojourn up the Styx requires the finest possible vessel.

It's taken 13 years since the game's release, but someone has heard my cry. A modder named sothasimp (the less said about that, the better) has created a range of plush sarcophagi for those of us who want to leave a beautiful casket as well as a corpse. Comfy Coffins came out a week ago and "replaces common coffins, Solitude coffins and vampire coffins" with "coffins so comfy you'll wish you were dead!"

Not gonna lie, I'd have a pretty happy eternal slumber in any of these body-boxes. They're sleek, they're sexy, they're velvet-lined, they're dernier cri. You thought Lenin's Mausoleum looked restful? I could spend the rest of my life in one of these things, and then some.

Sothasimp has actually made a whole modding career out of replacing 'things in Skyrim people lie down on'. Alongside their luxurious corpse-crates, we've also got Cozy Cots, Dunmer Dreams, Ignoble Beds, and more.

I kind of love it. Not just for its ludicrous specificity, but because it is—ironically enough—one of those genuinely heartening signs of Skyrim's immortality. Even as someone who isn't especially big on the game, it's one of the coolest things in the world that this thing is still getting overhauls, tweaks, replacers, and incredibly niche do-overs a full 13 years on, as entire generations of modders pass in and out of the scene. Whatever else happens, we will never run low on people with hyper-specific desires for Skyrim and the willpower to make them reality.

If you want incredibly pretty coffins, all you have to do is download the ones you want from Nexus and chuck 'em in your Skyrim data folder. There's not even an .esp file to check off. Now that's an efficient burial.