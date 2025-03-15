The Day Before studio reportedly sues Russian website for calling infamous disaster-game a 'scam'
Well, it certainly wasn't game of the year 2023.
First reported by 80 Level, The Day Before studio Fntastic has reportedly sued Russian news site Yakutia.info, which is based in Fntastic's founders' home region of Yakutia in Siberia. The suit claims Yakutia.info damaged Fntastic's reputation by referring to the company's behavior surrounding The Day Before as a "scam."
The news comes from Yakutia.info itself, which says the suit pivots on one story that referred to Fntastic's activity as a "scam," as well as another story that paraphrased YouTube influencers who accused The Day Before of having copied or "borrowed" mechanics from other games. As a note, I accessed Yakutia.info's story via Google's automated translation.
Yakutia.info characterizes the word "scam" as "relatively new in the Russian language," and argues it did not intend to accuse Fntastic of fraud. Yakutia.info amended both stories after the fact, changing "scam" to "embarrassment," and directly quoting the influencers instead of paraphrasing them.
- Possibility Space owners sue NetEase for $900 million over allegations it spread 'false and defamatory rumors' of fraud at the studio that ultimately forced it to close
- 'A big scam company just stole my whole game': A Backrooms indie dev has been forced to seek legal help after someone took their game off Steam and uploaded it to the Nintendo Store
Yakutia.info also draws attention to the way it was singled out among legions of press, influencers, and regular gamers for its criticism of Fntastic and The Day Before, insinuating that the site was singled out for its small size and potential difficulty defending itself legally.
At the same time, the word "scam" carries an implication of knowing malice, and while Fntastic is now infamous for releasing (and un-releasing) an utter flop of a game after an overheated hype cycle, Yakutia.info may find itself saddled with the burden of proof for showing that Fntastic's actions were criminal, and not just incompetent.
But it's hard to seriously advocate for Fntastic in any case. Any damage to the company's reputation by Yakutia.info is surely a drop in the bucket compared to the truly international, boundary-defying scorn earned by The Day Before.
Long Steam's most-wishlisted game, the Day Z-alike survival game was a buggy, empty mess that was shortly taken offline. I may hesitate to use the s-word to describe The Day Before, but plenty of influencers, YouTubers, and commenters have shown no such compunction, making the singling out of Yakutia.info a curious development.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Fntastic's poor communication with players, grand promises about the game, use of "volunteer" labor, and the level of attention it garnered certainly don't help its case, and I'm very curious to see what might come out of this lawsuit's discovery period.
Fntastic, god bless it, is still trying to make games. Last September, Fntastic failed to fund a new game on Kickstarter, with its physics-based multiplayer proposal raking in just $2,351 of a nearly $15,000 goal. It subsequently announced a new project, and has gone back to the "volunteer" labor idea that previously drew so much criticism, putting out a call for designers to compete for their map to be included in the game.
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Ted has been thinking about PC games and bothering anyone who would listen with his thoughts on them ever since he booted up his sister's copy of Neverwinter Nights on the family computer. He is obsessed with all things CRPG and CRPG-adjacent, but has also covered esports, modding, and rare game collecting. When he's not playing or writing about games, you can find Ted lifting weights on his back porch.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Hello Sunshine is a desert survival sandbox where you live in the literal shadow of the colossus
Venerable browser-based MMO Urban Dead is closing this week after a 20-year run, not with a bang but with a whimper