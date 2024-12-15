Take your friends airship scavenging and moth fishing above a ruined earth with the co-op update to Forever Skies

Forever Skies | World Evolved & Co-op Update Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Have you heard of Forever Skies, the game where you're trawling above a ruined earth swathed in poison fog in a tricked-out airship? Where you fish for giant moths and deconstruct the ruin-tops of skyscrapers for parts? Where "we salvage every scrap and make every drop of water count?"

Well, with its recent World Evolved & Co-op Update it truly is we doing the salvaging now, as you can take to the hazy beyond with up to four people on your very own futuristic skyship. In addition to the co-op, the update really revamps the world you're exploring and how you explore it by adding a built-in 3D printer to your suit for crafting on the go, alongside a much more powerful hand extractor to let you gather resources manually.

In addition to the changes to how you move about and who you do it with, the update also changes how you get metal to expand your ship with an automated collector that reaches below the toxic dust layer to snag the tops of skyscrapers and building frames. There are now also capsule drops from the Ark station in the sky, random events that come crashing down onto nearby terrain you can drop down to recover for free, useful resources and even tool upgrades.

The PC Gamer team was pretty impressed with Forever Skies when we first saw it in 2022 before its Early Access debut, and the world agreed: its demo was so popular that the developers decided to significantly expand their scope for the project and release it in 2023 instead.

"My favorite part of any game is when I get to do something I've never done in a game before," said PC Gamer's Chris Livingston. "I've never gone mutant moth fishing while hovering in a blimp over a post-apocalyptic Earth before. That's a 10/10 in my book. I look at the 3D printer in my blimp's cabin and see that I don't have enough resources to fabricate a cooking pot, so I just shove the giant moth into my mouth and eat it raw. Never done that before, either. Another 10/10."

You can find Forever Skies on Steam for $10 off its usual $30 price tag until December 19. You can also read the entire notes for the World Evolved & Co-op Update on Steam. As part of the release, Forever Skies now has bundles with Planet Crafter, Pacific Drive, and Medieval Dynasty—alongside an existing bundle with Frostpunk 2—and those games also have themed artifacts to recover and display on your ship in Forever Skies.