Survival hit The Planet Crafter terraforms a whole new world in its first DLC

Survival-crafting-terraforming hit The Planet Crafter will surprise drop its first DLC next week with Planet Humble, adding a new map to explore on a new world to turn from lifeless rock into verdant, beautiful paradise.

"Experience a fresh start as a Planet Crafter on the brand new world of Planet Humble! Alone or with friends, scout this unknown land, discover its story, novelties and secrets and accomplish once again the task to terraform an entire world!," says developer Miju's description.

Delightfully, and very generously, you'll only need one copy of the DLC in order to play the new map in co-op. The person who owns it will be able to invite others into their game to experience it. The new map is about half the size of the base game's planet.

The trailer teasing Planet Humble is a flyover of some really cool lookoign new biomes and environments to explore. A steaming series of volcanic craters and caverns, a glowing fungal area, a shiny glacier-like expanse of ice formations,a nd a strange series of chalky white tubular towers jutting out of rocky plains. Also, a real big glowing tree. Love it when a tree is glowing.

Also, shoutout to that new skybox in Planet Humble. It looks like Humble has at least three other planets so close you can see them, one of which has big ol' rings. Sky candy, is what I call it.

The Planet Crafter has gotten quite a few updates since it released into 1.0 earlier this year. The most recent added a drivable rover for you to putter around/catch sick airtime in.

You can find The Planet Crafter: Planet Humble on Steam, where it'll release on October 9.