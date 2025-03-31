Palworld decides it wasn't April fooling after all, is actually making a visual novel dating sim where you can, uh, 'dismember and eat' some of its cast

News
By published

Some take-backsies.

Chillet, from Palworld, in a visual novel getting headpats.
(Image credit: Pocketpair)

Around this time last year, on the day of the April fool, Palworld made a funny little jest towards the gaming public—what if we do an extremely original joke and say we're making a visual novel? He he, ho ho, wouldn't that be a laugh.

I can only imagine the meeting that followed where, staring blankly into space, someone decided to speak up and say 'okay, what if we actually make one?' Clearly, no-one was brave enough to fight against this act of divine injustice, because Palworld developer Pocketpair is absolutely making a visual novel.

Pointedly announced March 31, not April 1, the game has a Steam page, and everything: "You, the protagonist, enroll as a transfer student in the prestigious Palpagos Private Academy. You will meet unique friends (pals) and enjoy school life through friendship and romance. It's up to you whether you stay friends with the pals, develop romantic relationships with them, or even dismember and eat them."

Even—hold up, even what? Can we just—hold on.

Palworld itself isn't any stranger to dark humour. You can cook Pals (or just overwork them)—which is honestly whatever. They might be a little more smarter than the average animal we chow down on in the real world, and also capable of summoning great conflagrations, but most Pals are still… you know, animals.

The cast of the upcoming visual novel "Pal♡world! ~More Than Just Pals~", however, are anthropomorphised. Just straight-up people, with like, clothes, and the capacity for human speech. Why can you dismember and eat them? I have several more questions, but that's the most pressing one.

Anyway, the new trailer (shown below) gives us a glimpse at several new romantic/gastronomical options.

Pal♡world! ~More Than Just Pals~ | 2nd trailer | Palworld | Pocketpair - YouTube Pal♡world! ~More Than Just Pals~ | 2nd trailer | Palworld | Pocketpair - YouTube
Watch On

These include Clumsy Quivern, whose "refreshing smile and innocent personality make him popular with both men and women", School Nurse Saya, who "toys with the protagonist with her adult sex appeal", Bubbly Tarantriss, who knits you cute scarves, and Yandere Splatterina, who "always carries a knife and exudes a dangerous scent" and "has a tendency to imprison people". Cool.

The trailer itself gives a glimpse at the kind of scenes this accursed creation will provide, like getting caught staring at School Nurse Saya's chest, or petting Chillet while they make suggestive noises. Someone, somewhere, will presumably be thrilled by both of these developments. Pal♡world! ~More Than Just Pals~ doesn't have a release date, so we'll be safe from it for a while longer. Now if you'll excuse me, I need to go dunk my head in some cold water.

Best MMOsBest strategy gamesBest open world gamesBest survival gamesBest horror games

Best MMOs: Most massive
Best strategy games: Number crunching
Best open world games: Unlimited exploration
Best survival games: Live craft love
Best horror games: Fight or flight

Harvey Randall
Harvey Randall
Staff Writer

Harvey's history with games started when he first begged his parents for a World of Warcraft subscription aged 12, though he's since been cursed with Final Fantasy 14-brain and a huge crush on G'raha Tia. He made his start as a freelancer, writing for websites like Techradar, The Escapist, Dicebreaker, The Gamer, Into the Spine—and of course, PC Gamer. He'll sink his teeth into anything that looks interesting, though he has a soft spot for RPGs, soulslikes, roguelikes, deckbuilders, MMOs, and weird indie titles. He also plays a shelf load of TTRPGs in his offline time. Don't ask him what his favourite system is, he has too many.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about survival crafting
Happy ghast interacting with Steve in Minecraft Live 2025

Minecraft Happy Ghast: everything you need to know about the newest passive mob
New shaders in Minecraft following Minecraft Live 2025

Minecraft Vibrant Visuals update: everything you need to know about the cosmetic upgrade
MADRID, SPAIN - JULY 19: A general view from Madrid-Barajas International Airport as passengers gather and wait due to the global communications outage caused by CrowdStrike, which provides cyber security services to US technology company Microsoft, on July 19, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Diego Radames/Anadolu via Getty Images)

'When a widespread outage affects devices from starting properly, Microsoft can broadly deploy targeted remediation': MS introduces 'quick machine recovery' for Windows 11
See more latest
Most Popular
A photo of a large computer centre, showing clean white floors and many cables hanging from the ceiling
AMD goes all-in on being a data centre designer by purchasing ZT Systems for $4.9 billion
Astarion smiling with sunglasses on
Wizards of the Coast scores PR masterstroke: Bullies BG3 Stardew mod that had Swen Vincke's personal approval off the internet with a DMCA
Bella Goth in Inzoi.
Inzoi players are giving classic Sims townies a big ol' ultra-realistic makeover and I'm floored how good they are
BD-1 looking at holographic planet maps in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.
Screenshots have seemingly leaked of the new Star Wars game from a team of former XCOM developers, and surprise: it looks like a Star Wars XCOM game
US YouTube personality Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, arrives for the 36th Annual Nickelodeon Kids&#039; Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on March 4, 2023. YouTuber MrBeast has been named in a lawsuit claiming participants in his $5 million jackpot game show were exploited. Contestants say they were subjected to unfair treatment and sexual harassment while participating in what has been billed as the world&#039;s biggest live game show. Papers filed in a Los Angeles court on September 16, 2024, allege contestants were not paid proper wages, and were not given meal breaks or appropriate rest. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)
There is no escape: MrBeast and James Patterson have co-authored a Squid Game-aping thriller, and Hollywood's already tripping over itself to secure the rights
SK Hynix DDR5 RAM
Implementing a spellchecker on 64 kB of RAM back in the 1970s led to a compression algorithm that's technically unbeaten and part of it is still in use today
Silicon Power UD90 2 TB SSD
To celebrate World Back Up day allow me to present to you a 2 TB SSD for under 5 cents per GB
Jason Momoa, Jack Black, and a kid in Minecraft
Jack Black, filled with premiere mania, says A Minecraft Movie is what the world needs right now: 'There’s so much violence and war and hatred'
Retro 1990s style beige desktop PC computer and monitor screen and keyboard. 3D illustration.
Microsoft has disabled the popular 'bypassnro' Windows 11 sign-in workaround in the latest Insider build, but there exists another
The Sinking City
Lovecraftian horror detective game The Sinking City's grand redemption arc continues, with a shiny new remaster coming free to all existing owners