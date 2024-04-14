One of the best-reviewed survival crafting games on Steam has hit 1.0 and added 10-person cooperative play

Survival crafting game The Planet Crafter released into 1.0 this week, ending several years in early access with a big patch that added a multiplayer online co-op mode for up to 10 players, a huge change for the previously singleplayer experience of landing on, surviving, and terraforming a desolate alien world.

The release also includes three new biomes to explore on the terraforming alien world, and new animals to introduce to the environment that are quite different from anything in The Planet Crafter so far—mostly because they are pretty dang big.

There's also new information on the world to discover, or lore as we're calling it these days, and new end-game stuff to discover as you close in on completing the terraforming project. There are, for example, new procedural wrecks to get out there and discover, all filled with otherwise-rare tech and materials to scavenge.

There's also the normal survival game patch stuff in there: New items to craft, new ways that stuff works to learn, new animations, a new cinematic introduction, and quality of life andperformance improvements.

You can find The Planet Crafter on Steam, where it's 30% off—$17—until April 24.