How to beat Ede in Once Human

Working out how to defeat Ede is one of the challenges you'll face while exploring the High Banks area in Once Human . This mountaintop town is infested with Stardust monsters, including this colossal balloon-headed baddy. If you want to complete the Explore High Banks quest, you'll need to defeat this elite enemy as one of the objectives.

You'll find the monster guarding the Mystical Crate by the stage in the centre of the town, and though you can grab the crate without fighting Ede, taking care of it first will make opening it far easier. You might also want to know where the High Banks weapon and gear crates are, but otherwise, here's how to beat Ede.

How to defeat Ede in Once Human

Image 1 of 2 You need to pop the glowing orange balloon when it lights up (Image credit: Starry Studio) Pop the glowing green balloon next and then the final orange one (Image credit: Starry Studio)

The trick to killing Ede is, somewhat unsurprisingly, popping the glowing balloons on its head. This means you'll need a ranged weapon, but the good news is even a regular old crossbow will get the job done with a few shots. After you aggro Ede, the monster will try to attack you, lighting up the orange balloon on top of its head—a few shots will pop this and temporarily stun Ede. Wait a little longer and the green balloon below will then light up, letting you pop that one. After that, you'll need to pop the final orange balloon.

You need to pop all three of these balloons to kill Ede, so bring plenty of ammo in case of potential misses. I'd also suggest clearing out some of the enemies in the square of High Banks near to Ede so you can manoeuvre a bit more. One great option is to hide inside the glass-fronted building behind the stage, since you can shoot out of this, but Ede can't get inside, though be wary of the monster's ranged pyrotechnic attack firing in.

Once defeated, you can loot the corpse, and since Ede is an elite enemy you'll have completed the necessary objective in the Explore High Banks quest. Now you just need to find the remaining crates to finish it off.