From Palworld movies to Palworld TV shows: 'Everyone under the sun pitched us every idea you can imagine,' says Pocketpair's communications director

News
By published

"Nothing's happening at the moment," John "Bucky" Buckley said, though he added: "We're still always thinking about these things."

An April Fool&#039;s Day Palworld game concept about dating Pals
(Image credit: Pocketpair)

Palworld blew up big in 2024, becoming only the second game in Steam history to hit more than 2 million concurrent players (along with PUBG and, later that same year, Black Myth: Wukong). That kind of success put a big target on developer Pocketpair, drawing fraudulent claims of AI use and plagiarism, heaps of abuse from gamers, and a patent lawsuit from Nintendo.

That's not the only type of attention the open world creature-collecting game got, though.

"Pretty quickly after Palworld was released, everyone under the sun pitched us every idea you can imagine," said Palworld communications director John "Bucky" Buckley when we talked at the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco last week.

"From Palworld movies to Palworld TV shows, Palworld merch, Palworld, you know, everything was pitched at one point," he said.

Considering how many movies and TV shows based on games are currently in development, from Vampire Survivors to Pacific Drive to Split Fiction, I'm not surprised. According to Buckley, Pocketpair has had "a lot of conversations about it, a lot of discussions about it, a lot of: 'what would you do? How would you do it? Who's the right person for it?'"

But for now, there's no news about a Palworld TV series or movie or any other transmedia spinoff. "Nothing's happening at the moment," Buckley said, though he added: "We're still always thinking about these things."

So, is there at least hope for eager Palworld fans that they might someday get a TV series or movie based on their favorite Pals?

After all, the April Fools joke Pocketpair pulled last year, featuring a video of a Palworld dating game visual novel, proved these characters look pretty good in anime form.

"We formed that joint venture with Aniplex last year to do non-game IP stuff," Buckley said. "And Aniplex is obviously one of the biggest anime companies on the planet, and they're helping us with merchandise now, which is amazing. Maybe in the future, we might get them to help with other stuff. But at the moment merch seems to be the best option first."

Christopher Livingston
Christopher Livingston
Senior Editor

Chris started playing PC games in the 1980s, started writing about them in the early 2000s, and (finally) started getting paid to write about them in the late 2000s. Following a few years as a regular freelancer, PC Gamer hired him in 2014, probably so he'd stop emailing them asking for more work. Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring storylines in RPGs so he can make up his own.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Three sheep with big guns in Palworld.
It was 'super popular to hate Palworld' after launch, says community manager: 'A lot of companies might crumble under the threats, under the pressure'
Palworld
Palworld developer 'blown away' by the response to its new publishing arm, which has received 150 game pitches just one week after opening
Palworld Ancient Civilization Parts - Grizzbolt with a minigun
'It was a very depressing day': Palworld community manager reveals studio's reaction to Nintendo lawsuit
Palworld Pal hammering on rocks with a pickaxe
'He was trying his best'—Palworld had a lone server guy trying to keep the game afloat during its 2 million player launch
An image of Bellanoir, a new raid boss in Palworld, standing intimidatingly in front of a swarm of meteors.
Swamped with 1,500+ LinkedIn invitations in 24 hours, the manager at Palworld's new publishing arm 'underestimated how much interest there would be'
Palworld early access
Palworld studio's first move as a publisher is to save a struggling indie dev: 'This is the energy I want to see driving games in 2025'
Latest in Survival & Crafting
An April Fool&#039;s Day Palworld game concept about dating Pals
From Palworld movies to Palworld TV shows: 'Everyone under the sun pitched us every idea you can imagine,' says Pocketpair's communications director
Pacific Drive Endless Expeditions spring 2025 update trailer still - a sexy, tricked-out 1980s station wagon being blasted with magic healing electricity
Pacific Drive developers change their mind: A year after refusing to give it mid-run saves, it's getting mid-run saves
minecraft diamond level sword
Minecraft's never going free-to-play because as it stands it's 'the best deal in the world'
New shaders in Minecraft following Minecraft Live 2025
In the year of our lord 2025, Mojang is finally adding shaders to Minecraft, making reflective lighting and water effects more accessible for all
A dried ghast, a ghastling, and a friendly ghast all smiling
The latest Minecraft Live uncovered the tragic truth of the Nether's most bothersome mob, which has unlocked new levels of guilt
Three mobs in their regional forms in Minecraft Spring to Life update
Minecraft Spring to Life update: everything you need to know about the newest drop
Latest in News
An April Fool&#039;s Day Palworld game concept about dating Pals
From Palworld movies to Palworld TV shows: 'Everyone under the sun pitched us every idea you can imagine,' says Pocketpair's communications director
Ciri in The Witcher 4
The Witcher 4 won't be out until sometime in 2027 at the soonest, CD Projekt says
Dwarf Fortress adventure mode art
After 23 years of making Dwarf Fortress, even its creator is still 'terrified' of drowning all his dwarves with aquifers: 'Part of the problem is we are just not good at videogames'
A unique aspect of Japanese architecture turned out to be a key reason the Like a Dragon games can reuse assets so effectively—and deliver more compact, memorable open worlds than western cities
Pacific Drive Endless Expeditions spring 2025 update trailer still - a sexy, tricked-out 1980s station wagon being blasted with magic healing electricity
Pacific Drive developers change their mind: A year after refusing to give it mid-run saves, it's getting mid-run saves
Starfield&#039;s companion robot giving a thumbs-up
Former Bethesda dev who quit Starfield to go solo says it's 'much less stressful as an indie' without daily meetings or 'office politics': it's 'very refreshing to just care about the game'
More about survival crafting
Pacific Drive Endless Expeditions spring 2025 update trailer still - a sexy, tricked-out 1980s station wagon being blasted with magic healing electricity

Pacific Drive developers change their mind: A year after refusing to give it mid-run saves, it's getting mid-run saves
minecraft diamond level sword

Minecraft's never going free-to-play because as it stands it's 'the best deal in the world'
Ciri in The Witcher 4

The Witcher 4 won't be out until sometime in 2027 at the soonest, CD Projekt says
See more latest
Most Popular
Ciri in The Witcher 4
The Witcher 4 won't be out until sometime in 2027 at the soonest, CD Projekt says
Dwarf Fortress adventure mode art
After 23 years of making Dwarf Fortress, even its creator is still 'terrified' of drowning all his dwarves with aquifers: 'Part of the problem is we are just not good at videogames'
A unique aspect of Japanese architecture turned out to be a key reason the Like a Dragon games can reuse assets so effectively—and deliver more compact, memorable open worlds than western cities
Pacific Drive Endless Expeditions spring 2025 update trailer still - a sexy, tricked-out 1980s station wagon being blasted with magic healing electricity
Pacific Drive developers change their mind: A year after refusing to give it mid-run saves, it's getting mid-run saves
A crew of prospectors in Wildgate, featuring a robot, a rabbit man, and a small aquatic creature in a combination mech/aquarium.
Blizzard co-founder Mike Morhaime's new company is putting Sea of Thieves-style shenanigans in space with a new crew-based shooter
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 characters with their bodies replaced by skeletons, thanks to the KCD2 Skeleton mod.
Here's that Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 mod that turns everyone into skeletons you asked for
Schedule I drug deal going down
Forget REPO, Monster Hunter Wilds and Assassin's Creed Shadows, Steam's current global top seller is an early access game about managing a drug empire
Starfield&#039;s companion robot giving a thumbs-up
Former Bethesda dev who quit Starfield to go solo says it's 'much less stressful as an indie' without daily meetings or 'office politics': it's 'very refreshing to just care about the game'
Crucial X9 external SSD on blue background
You can pick up the 2 TB version of my favorite budget external SSD for less than $0.06 per GB, transfers 300+ GB of data in 6 minutes
Naoe looking at the wrist blade in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Ubisoft says don't compare Assassin's Creed Shadows' success to Valhalla: The latter launched in Covid's 'perfect storm' and feedback on platforms 'less affected by review bombing' is stellar