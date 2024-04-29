Where to find the 'keep surrounded by mountains' in Total War: Warhammer 3 Thrones of Decay

Playing as Elspeth Von Draken in Total War: Warhammer 3 's new Thrones of Decay expansion, you'll find yourself scouring the Empire in search of a keep surrounded by mountains. After you've completed the first few quests in the Graveyard Rose's campaign, she'll be confronted with a vision of a mysterious crown, but the quest won't tell you exactly where to find it.

Your only clue is that there's a mountainous keep in Elspeth's vision. So, you'll have to track it down, send an army there, and then end turn to progress the campaign onward. If you're left scratching your head, I've included the location you need a little lower down—you really will kick yourself for not getting this one.

Where to find the 'keep surrounded by mountains'

Image 1 of 3 Elspeth's vision shows a crown hidden in a mountainous keep (Image credit: Creative Assembly) You need to head for Brass Keep to the north of Hochland (Image credit: Creative Assembly) You can find this settlement in the Middle Mountains (Image credit: Creative Assembly)

Elspeth Von Draken's vision shows her the location of a powerful artefact—an ancient crown—hidden in a mountainous keep, but panning across the campaign map of the Empire, you'll probably notice that there are a whole lot of keeps surrounded by mountains dotting the landscape. The keep you need to find, however, is Brass Keep, the settlement in the north-east of the Empire in Hochland.

The province you need to look for is the Middle Mountains, just to the north of the city of Hergig. This is the same province in both the Realms of Chaos and Immortal Empires campaigns, though the map of the Empire in the former is a bit squashed, so it's far quicker to get there. It's also directly to the north of Hochland and to the east of Middenland.

Trek northwards with Elspeth's army until you're just outside the Brass Keep or, if you want to get real fancy, you could build a Garden of Morr in the settlement and teleport her there. Either way, end turn, and the quest will progress onto the next stage now you've solved the riddle and located the crown.