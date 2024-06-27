The 2024 Steam Summer Sale is live
Discounts on thousands of games, daily digital stickers, and some pretty sweet deals on Steam Decks, too.
Right on schedule, the 2024 Steam Summer Sale is here, with big discounts on thousands of games and daily digital stickers to collect.
There's a whole lot of deals to dig through, so we'll have a proper deals roundup once we've had a chance to properly root through the bargain bins. In the meantime, here are a few personal favorites you might dig:
- Subnautica - $10/£8/€10 (67% off)
- Forza Horizon 4 - $12/£11/€14 (80% off, and don't forget it's being delisted in December)
- Left 4 Dead 2 - $1/£1/€1 (90% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic - $10/£8/€10 (67% off)
- Sea of Thieves: 2024 Edition - $20/£20/€20 (50% off)
- Manor Lords - $30/£26/€30 (25% off)
This year's big event also features something new: A "Deep Discounts" section promising "especially great deals on some of the all-time greats." That means 90% off games including Batman: Arkham Knight, Disco Elysium, Civilization 6, and a bunch more.
Along with the markdowns on games, the Summer Sale also includes some nice cuts on the 64GB and 512GB Steam Decks. Note that this is the original Steam Deck, not the newer OLED model, but it's still a great deal. As hardware hammer Nick Evanson noted earlier this week, the 512GB is the way to go if you can: It's less than $100 more than the 64GB model, and has the "extra fancy etched glass" display that the smaller unit lacks.
With the discount applied, the 512GB unit also comes in cheaper than the 256GB OLED model, and as anyone who's used Steam for more than a week can tell you, you cannot have too much storage space.
The 2024 Steam Summer Sale is live now and runs until July 11. Note that the Steam Deck sale price is a clearout, so while the discount is set to run until the end of the Summer Sale, they'll only be available while supplies last.
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.