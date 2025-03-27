StarCraft fans taunted by the announcement of a new StarCraft... board game

StarCraft 2: Legacy of the Void was released in 2015, a fitting capstone to one of the greatest RTS games ever made. This was the final entry in the StarCraft 2 trilogy of games, which started with Wings of Liberty in 2010, and ever since then… nope, nothing.

The series appears to be on hiatus and all us fans can do is lovingly fondle our old collector's editions. It felt positively cruel when Phil Spencer wore a StarCraft t-shirt on a livestream last year and got everyone's hopes up, only to announce the existing titles were coming to Game Pass. And then I see the words "new StarCraft", my heart leaps up, and I realise it's a tabletop miniatures game.

The Polish game maker Archon Studio (hey, at least the name fits) has announced a StarCraft game that will launch in 2026. It will feature Terran, Zerg and Protoss armies in "dynamic, tactical battles, staying true to the fast-paced and strategic essence of the beloved RTS game."

"As huge fans of StarCraft, we've spent countless hours playing this game," said Jarek Ewertowski, CEO and co-founder of Archon Studio. "In fact, the history of Archon Studio is closely linked to StarCraft. It's an honor to bring this universe to the tabletop as a miniatures game."

"StarCraft has always been an inspiration for us," said Michał Pawlaczyk, COO and co-founder. "Its deep lore, strategic gameplay, and iconic factions make it perfect for an immersive tabletop experience. We can't wait to show the community what we’ve been working on."

There's no further details beyond some boilerplate about "rich gameplay mechanics" and "deep faction customization", though more will be forthcoming during an April livestream (there's also a newsletter). Archon's previously worked on games including Masters of the Universe: Battleground, Heroes of Might & Magic III: The Board Game, Wolfenstein the Board Game, and Master of Orion: Ad Astra.

Archon adds that, following the tabletop miniatures game in 2026, it will be working on more board games set in the StarCraft universe for launch in 2027.

Outside of this there's been absolutely no sign of a new StarCraft videogame since Legacy of the Void and, when then-president Mike Ybarra mentioned the series in 2023, he talked about it coming back but not necessarily as an RTS (no thanks). The best Blizzard's managed outside of that is a set of Hearthstone cards.