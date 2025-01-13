Zerg Rush! Blizzard drops first cards from its StarCraft x Hearthstone crossover mini-set

Hearthstone's "biggest mini-set ever" is set to launch next week, bringing Blizzard's legendary RTS StarCraft to the game with 49 new cards—four Legendary, one Epic, 20 Rare, and 24 Common—split across the three factions you know and love: Zerg, Protoss, and Terran.

Each faction has five cards that can be played across all the classes of that faction, along with three class-specific cards per class, and of course one Legendary Hero card to serve as leader. The Zerg, led by Sarah Kerrigan, have the Death Knight, Demon Hunter, Hunter, and Warlock classes, and excel at generating minions to overwhelm enemies.

Artanis leads the Protoss, who claim the Druid, Mage, Priest, and Rogue classes, and specialize in powerful, high-cost cards.

Jim Raynor heads up the Terran forces, made up of Paladin, Shaman, and Warrior classes, with special "Starship synergies" that enable them to launch multiple Starships each game.

Blizzard actually revealed that this crossover was incoming back in November 2024, but now we've got a first look at the cards. As expected, the Zerg look to be a brutally efficient board swarm archetype. The Zergling minion will also benefit hard from hand buffing effects. Meanwhile, Protoss is the Mana cheat—no surprise it contains the Druid and Rogue classes—with an emphasis on playing expensive minions that pack a big punch. Finally, Terrans are the all-rounders, with a Mech theme for flavour and new Starship cards to play with.

Blizzard also announced a release date and pricing: Heroes of StarCraft will launch on January 21, and will be available for $20 or 2,500 gold—or if you're the mood to drop some big bucks, you can snag an All-Golden version of the Mini-Set for $80 or 12,000 gold. Full details are up at hearthstone.blizzard.com .

And here's a closer look at that zerg card art from up above. Quite the looker, eh?

