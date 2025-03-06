WWE 2K25: Every superstar on the roster
WWE 2K25 is your best opportunity to get into the ring without having to go through years of training, and this year's roster gives you more chances than ever to live out that dream. You'll have the opportunity to make the most of 2K25's character creator and bring your fantasy of taking home the WWE Championship belt to life, but you'll want to know who you may come up against along the way. And let's be real, WWE 2K games are never exactly stingy when it comes to which superstars make the cut.
You should expect to face off against (or play as) superstars from Raw, NXT, Smackdown, and even the legendary Hall of Fame. Basically anyone you can think of has probably found their place in WWE 2K25. We've pulled together a list of every single wrestler, so you'll have a compendium to return to if you're ever curious about who might run into the ring next.
Every Superstar in WWE 2K25
We've broken down our list into Legend, Smackdown, Raw, and NXT subcategories so you'll know where to head if you're looking for a specific superstar.
Legend
Smackdown
RAW
NXT
Afa
AJ Styles
Akira Tozawa
Andre Chase
Alundra Blayze
Andrade
Alba Fyre
Ashante "Thee"
Andre the Giant
Angel
Asuka
Adonis
Batista
Angelo Dawkins
Austin Theory
Axiom
"Superstar" Billy Graham
Apollo Crews
Bayley
Brooks Jensen
The Boogeyman
B-Fab
Becky Lynch
Channino "Stacks" Lorenzo
Booker T
Berto
Big-E
Charlie Dempsey
Bray Wyatt
Bianca Belair
Bron Breakker
Cora Jade
Bret "Hitman" Hart
Braun Strowman
Bronson Reed
Duke Hudon
British Bulldog
Candice LeRae
Brutus Creed
Eddy Thorpe
Bruno Sammartino
Carmella
Carlito
Ethan Page
Bubba Ray Dudley
Carmelo Hayes
Chad Gable
Fallon Henley
Cactus Jack
Charlotte Flair
CM Punk
Gigi Dolin
Cyna
Chelsea Green
Cruz Del Toro
Jacy Jayne
D-Von Dudley
"The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes
Dakota Kai
Jaida Parker
Diamond Dallas Page
Damian Priest
Domnik Mysterio
Jakara Jackson
Diesel
Elektra Priest
Dragon Lee
Je'von Evans
Doink the Clown
Elektra Lopez
Drew McIntyre
Joe Coffey
Dude Love
Elton Prince
Erik
Josh Briggs
Dusty Rhodes
Giovanni Vinci
Finn Balor
Kelani Jordan
Eddie Guerrero
Jade Cargill
Grayson Waller
Kiana James
Eric Bischoff
Jimmy Uso
Gunther
Lash Legend
Eve Torres
Johnny Garcano
Ilja Dragunov
Lexis King
Faarooq
Karl Anderson
Ivar
Lola Vice
George "The Animal" Steele
Kevin Owens
Ivy Nile
Nathaan Frazer
Harley Rage
Kit Wilson
Iyo Sky
Nikkita Lyons
Headshrinker Fatu
LA Knight
Jacob Fatu
Noam Dar
Headshrinker Samu
Luke Gallows
JD McDonagh
Oba Femi
Honky Tonk Man
Michin
Jey Uso
Oro Mensah
Hulk Hogan
Montez Ford
Joaquin Wilde
Ridge Holland
Haku
Naomi
Julius Creed
Roxanne Perez
Islander Tama
Nia Jax
Kairi Sane
Shawn Spears
Jake "The Snake" Roberts
Piper Niven
Karrion Kross
Shotzi
Jamal
Randy Orton
Katana Chance
Sol Ruga
JBL
Santos Escobar
Kayden Carter
Tatum Paxley
Jim "The Anvil" Neidhard
Shinsuke Nakamura
Kofi Kingston
Thea Hail
John Cena
Solo Sikoa
Liv Morgan
Tony D'Angelo
Kane
Tama Tonga
Logan Paul
Trick Williams
Ken Shamrock
The Miz
Ludwig Kaiser
Tyler Breeze
Kevin Nash
Tiffany Stratton
Lyra Valkyria
Wendy Choo
Kurt Angle
Tommaso Ciampa
Maxxine Dupri
Wes Lee
Lex Luger
Tonga Loa
Natalya
Pre-order Bonus Characters
- Wyatt Sicks - Dexter Lumis
- Wyatt Sicks - Erick Rowan
- Wyatt Sicks - Joe Gacy
- Wyatt Sicks - Nikki Cross
- Wyatt Sicks - Uncle Howdy
Non-Playable Managers
Although they aren't technically superstars, the managers also play an important role in WWE. So it felt only right to include them in their own list.
- Ava
- Adam Pearce
- Afa
- Armando Alejandro Estrada
- Bobby "The Brain" Heenan
- Brother Love
- Captain Lou Albano
- Cathy Kelley
- Jimmy Hart
- Mick Foley
- Miss Elizabeth
- Mr. Fuji
- Nick Aldis
- Paul Bearer
- Paul Ellering
- Paul Heyman
- Stephanie McMahon
- Theodore Long
