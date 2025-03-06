WWE 2K25: Every superstar on the roster

WWE 2K25 is your best opportunity to get into the ring without having to go through years of training, and this year's roster gives you more chances than ever to live out that dream. You'll have the opportunity to make the most of 2K25's character creator and bring your fantasy of taking home the WWE Championship belt to life, but you'll want to know who you may come up against along the way. And let's be real, WWE 2K games are never exactly stingy when it comes to which superstars make the cut.

You should expect to face off against (or play as) superstars from Raw, NXT, Smackdown, and even the legendary Hall of Fame. Basically anyone you can think of has probably found their place in WWE 2K25. We've pulled together a list of every single wrestler, so you'll have a compendium to return to if you're ever curious about who might run into the ring next.

Every Superstar in WWE 2K25

We've broken down our list into Legend, Smackdown, Raw, and NXT subcategories so you'll know where to head if you're looking for a specific superstar.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Legend Smackdown RAW NXT Afa AJ Styles Akira Tozawa Andre Chase Alundra Blayze Andrade Alba Fyre Ashante "Thee" Andre the Giant Angel Asuka Adonis Batista Angelo Dawkins Austin Theory Axiom "Superstar" Billy Graham Apollo Crews Bayley Brooks Jensen The Boogeyman B-Fab Becky Lynch Channino "Stacks" Lorenzo Booker T Berto Big-E Charlie Dempsey Bray Wyatt Bianca Belair Bron Breakker Cora Jade Bret "Hitman" Hart Braun Strowman Bronson Reed Duke Hudon British Bulldog Candice LeRae Brutus Creed Eddy Thorpe Bruno Sammartino Carmella Carlito Ethan Page Bubba Ray Dudley Carmelo Hayes Chad Gable Fallon Henley Cactus Jack Charlotte Flair CM Punk Gigi Dolin Cyna Chelsea Green Cruz Del Toro Jacy Jayne D-Von Dudley "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes Dakota Kai Jaida Parker Diamond Dallas Page Damian Priest Domnik Mysterio Jakara Jackson Diesel Elektra Priest Dragon Lee Je'von Evans Doink the Clown Elektra Lopez Drew McIntyre Joe Coffey Dude Love Elton Prince Erik Josh Briggs Dusty Rhodes Giovanni Vinci Finn Balor Kelani Jordan Eddie Guerrero Jade Cargill Grayson Waller Kiana James Eric Bischoff Jimmy Uso Gunther Lash Legend Eve Torres Johnny Garcano Ilja Dragunov Lexis King Faarooq Karl Anderson Ivar Lola Vice George "The Animal" Steele Kevin Owens Ivy Nile Nathaan Frazer Harley Rage Kit Wilson Iyo Sky Nikkita Lyons Headshrinker Fatu LA Knight Jacob Fatu Noam Dar Headshrinker Samu Luke Gallows JD McDonagh Oba Femi Honky Tonk Man Michin Jey Uso Oro Mensah Hulk Hogan Montez Ford Joaquin Wilde Ridge Holland Haku Naomi Julius Creed Roxanne Perez Islander Tama Nia Jax Kairi Sane Shawn Spears Jake "The Snake" Roberts Piper Niven Karrion Kross Shotzi Jamal Randy Orton Katana Chance Sol Ruga JBL Santos Escobar Kayden Carter Tatum Paxley Jim "The Anvil" Neidhard Shinsuke Nakamura Kofi Kingston Thea Hail John Cena Solo Sikoa Liv Morgan Tony D'Angelo Kane Tama Tonga Logan Paul Trick Williams Ken Shamrock The Miz Ludwig Kaiser Tyler Breeze Kevin Nash Tiffany Stratton Lyra Valkyria Wendy Choo Kurt Angle Tommaso Ciampa Maxxine Dupri Wes Lee Lex Luger Tonga Loa Natalya Row 42 - Cell 3 Lita Wade Barrett Omos Row 43 - Cell 3 Maryse Row 44 - Cell 1 Otis Row 44 - Cell 3 Mankind Row 45 - Cell 1 Pat Mcaffe Row 45 - Cell 3 Michelle McCool Row 46 - Cell 1 Pete Dunne Row 46 - Cell 3 Molly Holly Row 47 - Cell 1 R-Truth Row 47 - Cell 3 Mosh Row 48 - Cell 1 Raquel Rodriguez Row 48 - Cell 3 Mr Perfect Row 49 - Cell 1 Rhea Ripley Row 49 - Cell 3 High Chief Peter Maivia Row 50 - Cell 1 Roman Reigns Row 50 - Cell 3 "Macho Man" Randy Savage Row 51 - Cell 1 Sami Zayn Row 51 - Cell 3 Razor Ramon Row 52 - Cell 1 Scarlett Row 52 - Cell 3 Rey Mysterio Row 53 - Cell 1 Seth "Freakin" Rollins Row 53 - Cell 3 "Ravishing" Rick Rude Row 54 - Cell 1 Shayna Baszler Row 54 - Cell 3 Rick Steiner Row 55 - Cell 1 Sheamus Row 55 - Cell 3 Ricky Steamboat Row 56 - Cell 1 Sonya Deville Row 56 - Cell 3 Rikishi Row 57 - Cell 1 Tyler Bate Row 57 - Cell 3 Rob Van Dam Row 58 - Cell 1 Valhalla Row 58 - Cell 3 "Rowdy" Roddy Piper Row 59 - Cell 1 Xavier Woods Row 59 - Cell 3 Rosey Row 60 - Cell 1 Zelina Vega Row 60 - Cell 3 Scott Hall Row 61 - Cell 1 Zoey Stark Row 61 - Cell 3 Scott Steiner Row 62 - Cell 1 Row 62 - Cell 2 Row 62 - Cell 3 Sensational Sherri Row 63 - Cell 1 Row 63 - Cell 2 Row 63 - Cell 3 Shawn Michaels Row 64 - Cell 1 Row 64 - Cell 2 Row 64 - Cell 3 Sika Row 65 - Cell 1 Row 65 - Cell 2 Row 65 - Cell 3 "Stone Cold" Steve Austin Row 66 - Cell 1 Row 66 - Cell 2 Row 66 - Cell 3 Stacy Keibler Row 67 - Cell 1 Row 67 - Cell 2 Row 67 - Cell 3 Stephanie McMahon Row 68 - Cell 1 Row 68 - Cell 2 Row 68 - Cell 3 Syxx Row 69 - Cell 1 Row 69 - Cell 2 Row 69 - Cell 3 Tamina Row 70 - Cell 1 Row 70 - Cell 2 Row 70 - Cell 3 Terry Funk Row 71 - Cell 1 Row 71 - Cell 2 Row 71 - Cell 3 The Great Muta Row 72 - Cell 1 Row 72 - Cell 2 Row 72 - Cell 3 The Hurricane Row 73 - Cell 1 Row 73 - Cell 2 Row 73 - Cell 3 The Iron Sheik Row 74 - Cell 1 Row 74 - Cell 2 Row 74 - Cell 3 The Rock Row 75 - Cell 1 Row 75 - Cell 2 Row 75 - Cell 3 The Sandman Row 76 - Cell 1 Row 76 - Cell 2 Row 76 - Cell 3 Thrasher Row 77 - Cell 1 Row 77 - Cell 2 Row 77 - Cell 3 Triple H Row 78 - Cell 1 Row 78 - Cell 2 Row 78 - Cell 3 Trish Stratus Row 79 - Cell 1 Row 79 - Cell 2 Row 79 - Cell 3 Ultimate Warrior Row 80 - Cell 1 Row 80 - Cell 2 Row 80 - Cell 3 Undertaker Row 81 - Cell 1 Row 81 - Cell 2 Row 81 - Cell 3 Umaga Row 82 - Cell 1 Row 82 - Cell 2 Row 82 - Cell 3 Vader Row 83 - Cell 1 Row 83 - Cell 2 Row 83 - Cell 3 William Regal Row 84 - Cell 1 Row 84 - Cell 2 Row 84 - Cell 3 X-Pac Row 85 - Cell 1 Row 85 - Cell 2 Row 85 - Cell 3 Yokozuna Row 86 - Cell 1 Row 86 - Cell 2 Row 86 - Cell 3

Pre-order Bonus Characters

Wyatt Sicks - Dexter Lumis

Wyatt Sicks - Erick Rowan

Wyatt Sicks - Joe Gacy

Wyatt Sicks - Nikki Cross

Wyatt Sicks - Uncle Howdy

Non-Playable Managers

(Image credit: 2K)

Although they aren't technically superstars, the managers also play an important role in WWE. So it felt only right to include them in their own list.