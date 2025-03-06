WWE 2K25: Every superstar on the roster

The new era begins now

Roman Reigns in the ring in WWE 2k25
WWE 2K25 is your best opportunity to get into the ring without having to go through years of training, and this year's roster gives you more chances than ever to live out that dream. You'll have the opportunity to make the most of 2K25's character creator and bring your fantasy of taking home the WWE Championship belt to life, but you'll want to know who you may come up against along the way. And let's be real, WWE 2K games are never exactly stingy when it comes to which superstars make the cut.

You should expect to face off against (or play as) superstars from Raw, NXT, Smackdown, and even the legendary Hall of Fame. Basically anyone you can think of has probably found their place in WWE 2K25. We've pulled together a list of every single wrestler, so you'll have a compendium to return to if you're ever curious about who might run into the ring next.

Every Superstar in WWE 2K25

We've broken down our list into Legend, Smackdown, Raw, and NXT subcategories so you'll know where to head if you're looking for a specific superstar.

Legend

Smackdown

RAW

NXT

Afa

AJ Styles

Akira Tozawa

Andre Chase

Alundra Blayze

Andrade

Alba Fyre

Ashante "Thee"

Andre the Giant

Angel

Asuka

Adonis

Batista

Angelo Dawkins

Austin Theory

Axiom

"Superstar" Billy Graham

Apollo Crews

Bayley

Brooks Jensen

The Boogeyman

B-Fab

Becky Lynch

Channino "Stacks" Lorenzo

Booker T

Berto

Big-E

Charlie Dempsey

Bray Wyatt

Bianca Belair

Bron Breakker

Cora Jade

Bret "Hitman" Hart

Braun Strowman

Bronson Reed

Duke Hudon

British Bulldog

Candice LeRae

Brutus Creed

Eddy Thorpe

Bruno Sammartino

Carmella

Carlito

Ethan Page

Bubba Ray Dudley

Carmelo Hayes

Chad Gable

Fallon Henley

Cactus Jack

Charlotte Flair

CM Punk

Gigi Dolin

Cyna

Chelsea Green

Cruz Del Toro

Jacy Jayne

D-Von Dudley

"The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes

Dakota Kai

Jaida Parker

Diamond Dallas Page

Damian Priest

Domnik Mysterio

Jakara Jackson

Diesel

Elektra Priest

Dragon Lee

Je'von Evans

Doink the Clown

Elektra Lopez

Drew McIntyre

Joe Coffey

Dude Love

Elton Prince

Erik

Josh Briggs

Dusty Rhodes

Giovanni Vinci

Finn Balor

Kelani Jordan

Eddie Guerrero

Jade Cargill

Grayson Waller

Kiana James

Eric Bischoff

Jimmy Uso

Gunther

Lash Legend

Eve Torres

Johnny Garcano

Ilja Dragunov

Lexis King

Faarooq

Karl Anderson

Ivar

Lola Vice

George "The Animal" Steele

Kevin Owens

Ivy Nile

Nathaan Frazer

Harley Rage

Kit Wilson

Iyo Sky

Nikkita Lyons

Headshrinker Fatu

LA Knight

Jacob Fatu

Noam Dar

Headshrinker Samu

Luke Gallows

JD McDonagh

Oba Femi

Honky Tonk Man

Michin

Jey Uso

Oro Mensah

Hulk Hogan

Montez Ford

Joaquin Wilde

Ridge Holland

Haku

Naomi

Julius Creed

Roxanne Perez

Islander Tama

Nia Jax

Kairi Sane

Shawn Spears

Jake "The Snake" Roberts

Piper Niven

Karrion Kross

Shotzi

Jamal

Randy Orton

Katana Chance

Sol Ruga

JBL

Santos Escobar

Kayden Carter

Tatum Paxley

Jim "The Anvil" Neidhard

Shinsuke Nakamura

Kofi Kingston

Thea Hail

John Cena

Solo Sikoa

Liv Morgan

Tony D'Angelo

Kane

Tama Tonga

Logan Paul

Trick Williams

Ken Shamrock

The Miz

Ludwig Kaiser

Tyler Breeze

Kevin Nash

Tiffany Stratton

Lyra Valkyria

Wendy Choo

Kurt Angle

Tommaso Ciampa

Maxxine Dupri

Wes Lee

Lex Luger

Tonga Loa

Natalya

Lita

Wade Barrett

Omos

Maryse

Otis

Mankind

Pat Mcaffe

Michelle McCool

Pete Dunne

Molly Holly

R-Truth

Mosh

Raquel Rodriguez

Mr Perfect

Rhea Ripley

High Chief Peter Maivia

Roman Reigns

"Macho Man" Randy Savage

Sami Zayn

Razor Ramon

Scarlett

Rey Mysterio

Seth "Freakin" Rollins

"Ravishing" Rick Rude

Shayna Baszler

Rick Steiner

Sheamus

Ricky Steamboat

Sonya Deville

Rikishi

Tyler Bate

Rob Van Dam

Valhalla

"Rowdy" Roddy Piper

Xavier Woods

Rosey

Zelina Vega

Scott Hall

Zoey Stark

Scott Steiner

Sensational Sherri

Shawn Michaels

Sika

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin

Stacy Keibler

Stephanie McMahon

Syxx

Tamina

Terry Funk

The Great Muta

The Hurricane

The Iron Sheik

The Rock

The Sandman

Thrasher

Triple H

Trish Stratus

Ultimate Warrior

Undertaker

Umaga

Vader

William Regal

X-Pac

Yokozuna

Pre-order Bonus Characters

  • Wyatt Sicks - Dexter Lumis
  • Wyatt Sicks - Erick Rowan
  • Wyatt Sicks - Joe Gacy
  • Wyatt Sicks - Nikki Cross
  • Wyatt Sicks - Uncle Howdy

Non-Playable Managers

Bayley in WWE 2K25

Although they aren't technically superstars, the managers also play an important role in WWE. So it felt only right to include them in their own list.

  • Ava
  • Adam Pearce
  • Afa
  • Armando Alejandro Estrada
  • Bobby "The Brain" Heenan
  • Brother Love
  • Captain Lou Albano
  • Cathy Kelley
  • Jimmy Hart
  • Mick Foley
  • Miss Elizabeth
  • Mr. Fuji
  • Nick Aldis
  • Paul Bearer
  • Paul Ellering
  • Paul Heyman
  • Stephanie McMahon
  • Theodore Long
Kara Phillips
Kara Phillips
Kara is an evergreen writer. Having spent four years as a games journalist guiding, reviewing, or generally waffling about the weird and wonderful, she’s more than happy to tell you all about which obscure indie games she’s managed to sink hours into this week. When she’s not raising a dodo army in Ark: Survival Evolved or taking huge losses in Tekken, you’ll find her helplessly trawling the internet for the next best birdwatching game because who wants to step outside and experience the real thing when you can so easily do it from the comfort of your living room. Right?

