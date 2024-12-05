Watch Avowed's director set a new speed record for answering our questions about Obsidian's upcoming RPG
Carrie Patel joined The PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted ahead of Avowed's release in February.
Avowed is just a hair over two months away, and the anticipation is building for a new Obsidian RPG. It just secured the honor of the #8 most wanted game at today's PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted showcase, and we chatted with director Carrie Patel to answer some of our lingering questions after our recent hands-on.
Some quick questions. We've already chatted with Obsidian at length about the design of its next RPG, so when Patel dialed into the PC Gaming Show we kept things tight with just two minutes on the clock.
We've only played through the opening hours of the game so far, so the cities and other locations later in Avowed are a bit of a mystery. We asked how sizable those settlements are going to be.
"They're big enough to explore, but we definitely want players exploring our big and vast overlands—this is a game that takes place on the frontier," she said. "We definitely encourage you to dig into some of the corners and see what people are doing and saying."
What items should we be keeping an eye out for when we get to play the full game? Apparently there's a certain draconic charm you'll want to get your hands on.
On our most important question, though, Patel played coy: Does Avowed feature any sea shanties from Pillars of Eternity: Deadfire?'
"You'll have to explore and find out," Patel said.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Check out our full interview above, and check out Avowed on Steam for more as February 18 draws closer.
Wes has been covering games and hardware for more than 10 years, first at tech sites like The Wirecutter and Tested before joining the PC Gamer team in 2014. Wes plays a little bit of everything, but he'll always jump at the chance to cover emulation and Japanese games.
When he's not obsessively optimizing and re-optimizing a tangle of conveyor belts in Satisfactory (it's really becoming a problem), he's probably playing a 20-year-old Final Fantasy or some opaque ASCII roguelike. With a focus on writing and editing features, he seeks out personal stories and in-depth histories from the corners of PC gaming and its niche communities. 50% pizza by volume (deep dish, to be specific).