Watch Avowed's director set a new speed record for answering our questions about Obsidian's upcoming RPG

Avowed is just a hair over two months away, and the anticipation is building for a new Obsidian RPG. It just secured the honor of the #8 most wanted game at today's PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted showcase, and we chatted with director Carrie Patel to answer some of our lingering questions after our recent hands-on.

Some quick questions. We've already chatted with Obsidian at length about the design of its next RPG, so when Patel dialed into the PC Gaming Show we kept things tight with just two minutes on the clock.

We've only played through the opening hours of the game so far, so the cities and other locations later in Avowed are a bit of a mystery. We asked how sizable those settlements are going to be.

"They're big enough to explore, but we definitely want players exploring our big and vast overlands—this is a game that takes place on the frontier," she said. "We definitely encourage you to dig into some of the corners and see what people are doing and saying."

What items should we be keeping an eye out for when we get to play the full game? Apparently there's a certain draconic charm you'll want to get your hands on.

On our most important question, though, Patel played coy: Does Avowed feature any sea shanties from Pillars of Eternity: Deadfire?'

"You'll have to explore and find out," Patel said.

Check out our full interview above, and check out Avowed on Steam for more as February 18 draws closer.