The modders recreating the original Fallout in Fallout 4's engine are releasing their first demo today

One ambitious Fallout 4 mod has been irradiating the gaming landscape lately, and that's Fallout: London. After years of waiting, the mod that brings the Fallout wasteland across the pond to jolly old England launched last month, and it's truly impressive—even though it's still got a few issues to sort out.

But Fallout: London isn't the only major Fallout 4 mod you should be aware of, and it's not the only one with news. Tune your Radiation Kings to Fallout: Vault 13, because: surprise! A demo will be out today, and you can be among the first survivors to strap on a Pip–Boy and start wandering the OG wasteland.

If you're not familiar with Fallout: Vault 13, it might because it's been pretty quiet for the past few years. The modders behind the project have been attempting to recreate the original Fallout in the Creation Engine—in other words, you'll be able to experience Interplay's isometric RPG from 1997 in Fallout 4. That's a pretty tall order, building an old game in a new(ish) engine, and we haven't heard all that much from the modding team recently beyond occasional screenshots on social media. I'm happy to see the mod is still on track, and excited to see how it's turning out.

As with Fallout: London, the Vault 13 modders had to delay the release of their demo earlier this year after Bethesda abruptly patched Fallout 4 for its "next-gen update" back in April. All systems are green again, however: the demo for Fallout: Vault 13 is scheduled for 9 pm ET tonight. I don't know where the files will be made available for download: the modders request anyone interested to visit the announcement channel of their Discord.

How much will be included in the demo also isn't clear: much of what the team has shown of Fallout: Vault 13 on their YouTube channel has been dedicated to the recreation of Shady Sands, a key location in both the original Fallout and Fallout 2—not to mention a subject of great controversy in the Fallout TV series earlier this year. I suspect most of the demo will focus on that, but we'll find out later today.