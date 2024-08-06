Fallout: London devs are working on a 'HUGE' patch, offering 'dedicated 1-on-1 troubleshooting sessions' to help players with installs and crashes

Ambitious full conversion mod Fallout: London finally arrived late last month, and it's a "truly impressive modding achievement" according to our own Joshua Wolens—and he'd know, he lives in the UK and has an accent and everything. The mod can also be a bit difficult to get running smoothly at the moment, unfortunately. As Joshua also said, "it crashes smoother than any Bethesda game I've played."

The developers of Fallout: London, Team FOLON, are aware of the issues and are hard at working fixing them. According to an announcement in the mod's official Discord today, there's a hotfix and a proper patch in the works, and they can even provide direct help to players having trouble getting the mod working.

"We are absolutely blown away by the incredible support from the community for our mod. Your enthusiasm and feedback mean the world to us!" said Team FOLON. They also acknowledged their work isn't done yet and outlined what steps they'll be taking next.

The most immediate plans are for a hotfix to address some crashes and "include essential systems like Buffout 4," which will be merged into the Fallout: London mod itself. Buffout 4 is a preexisting mod for Fallout 4 that "fixes engine bugs and adds a crash logger," so it's good to hear that's getting official support from the Fallout: London mod team.

In addition to the hotfix, "We’re already working on a HUGE patch," the team said, which will address all the "floaty" objects players are encountering in the mod "as well as a multitude of quest-related and other problems."

If you need tech support, you can also head to the mod's Discord, which you'll find a link to on their website. "If you're still having issues with either your install or any crashes, we're continuing our dedicated 1-on-1 troubleshooting sessions for a little while longer," the team announced.

The developers themselves are taking time to help players sort out their issues with getting the mod running? I mean… that's an incredible amount of dedication. All those DMs I sent to Todd Howard when Starfield launched and not once did he jump into a chat and help me sort out my problems.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you want more Fallout: London info, there will also be a developer playthrough on Twitch Thursday at 8 PM UK time, where they'll be answering questions about development of the mod. As a reminder, you can find Fallout: London here on GoG.